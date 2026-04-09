Weekend Event Planner
These are the 17 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
A big slate of events will take place this weekend in and around Dallas, with multiple categories vying for your attention. Choices will include six theater productions, two big-name comedians, the return of Cirque du Soleil, three festivals, two dance events, a symphony concert, a Latin music concert, and a special event featuring two notable gospel singers.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, April 9
MusicalWriters.com Productions presents The Scarlet Letter Musical
The Scarlet Letter Musical is a bold adaptation of the classic book that tells the story of Hester Prynne as you’ve never seen her before. Branded by rigid Puritan society, she turns her scarlet letter into a badge of survival and a spark for rebellion. The production will run at Rosewood Center for Family Arts through April 18.
Kitchen Dog Theater presents Dream Hou$e
Two Latina sisters are appearing on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.” As they perform for the camera, the show starts to slip into the surreal: one sister grapples with turmoil in the family’s ancestral past and the other learns how much she’s willing to sacrifice for the family’s future. The production runs through May 3 at Kitchen Dog Theater.
Majestic Theatre presents Vir Das
As India’s biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star, Vir Das has now crossed over to become a global comedy sensation, filling an international vacancy for an authentic Indian perspective. He was the first comedian from India to have a stand-up special on Netflix, and has been seen as an actor in Whiskey Cavalier, Fresh Off the Boat, and the Netflix series Hasmokh. He'll perform for one night only at Majestic Theatre.
Cirque du Soleil: ECHO
Cirque du Soleil's latest touring show, ECHO, features a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom. It follows an inquisitive young woman named Future as she wanders into a fantasy world that explores our sacred bond with animals and nature. When Future and her best friend the Dog encounter a mysterious cube, they quickly learn how their actions have the power to shape this world, and if we come together, we can create the world we all want to live in. The production will be in a big top outside Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie through May 3.
Friday, April 10
Breakaway Music Festival
The Breakaway Music Festival will feature performances by over 20 different electronic music artists, including Angrybaby, Disclosure, Fisher, Mary Droppinz, Sofi Tukker, Trace, and more. The two-day event takes place at Fair Park through Saturday.
Kathy Griffin: New Face, New Tour
Kathy Griffin is a two-time Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian, television star, best-selling author, and advocate known for her biting satire and fearless comedy. She best known for her hit Bravo series, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, and she also starred on NBC's Suddenly Susan and guest starred on Seinfeld, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, You, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She'll perform for one night only at Majestic Theatre.
Dancing with the Stars Live
Dancing with the Stars Live is a stage spectacular that will feature fan-favorite professional dancers from the hit television series in a mix of standout routines from Season 34 and fresh performances created just for the stage. The tour will feature co-host Emma Slater, special guest co-host Danielle Fishel, and an all-star cast of professional dancers like Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and more, under the direction of choreographer Mandy Moore. The event takes place at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Company of Rowlett Performers presents The Comedy of Errors
The Comedy of Errors tells the story of two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant, Dromio of Syracuse, arrive in Ephesus, which turns out to be the home of their twin brothers, Antipholus of Ephesus and his servant, Dromio of Ephesus. When the Syracusans encounter the friends and families of their twins, a series of wild mishaps based on mistaken identities lead to wrongful beatings; a near-seduction; the arrest of Antipholus of Ephesus; and false accusations of infidelity, theft, madness, and demonic possession. The production runs through April 19 at Plaza Theater in Garland.
Repertory Company Theatre presents The Producers
Max Bialystock, a washed-up Broadway producer, and Leo Bloom, his neurotic accountant, cook up the most outrageous get-rich-quick scheme in showbiz history: stage the worst musical ever, pocket the investors’ cash, and run. What could possibly go wrong? The production runs through April 26 at Courtyard Theater in Plano.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "America 250"
The United States Naval Academy's men’s glee club is considered one of the top men’s choral ensembles in the country, while the women’s glee club is the world’s only all-female military choral ensemble. They will join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to sing favorite patriotic music in celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary. The United States Naval Academy Pipes & Drum Corps will round out the all-American extravaganza. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Peso Pluma in concert
Mexican singer and rapper Peso Pluma has been gaining increasing popularity on both sides of the border since his 2020 debut album, Ah y Qué?. His third and fourth albums in 2023 and 2024 saw him reach No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart, and his latest release, the collaborative album Dinastía with Tito Double P, went to No. 6 on the overall Billboard 200. He'll perform at Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday and Saturday alongside Tito Double P and other friends.
Richardson Theatre Centre presents Over The River And Through The Woods
Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida, but that doesn't mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he's been offered a dream job. The news doesn’t sit so well and begins a series of schemes by his family to keep Nick around. The production runs through May 3 at Richardson Theatre Centre.
Lewisville Playhouse presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
Tom Stoppard’s play takes two minor characters from Shakespeare's Hamlet — Rosencrantz and Guildenstern — and explores their lives and perspectives as they navigate the confusing events of Hamlet, highlighting themes of existentialism, fate, and the nature of reality through their often absurd and comical situations, while also grappling with their predetermined, tragic end as pawns in the larger drama of Hamlet. The production runs through April 26 at Lewisville Playhouse.
Ballet North Texas presents Cinderella
A timeless tale of kindness, courage, and magic comes to life in Cinderella. With elegant choreography, whimsical characters, and a sparkling score, the beloved fairy tale ballet is perfect for families and dreamers of all ages. There will be three performances through Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.
Saturday, April 11
Commemorative Air Force presents Warbird Weekend
Warbird Weekend takes visitors back in time to see vintage aircraft and vehicles up close. Legendary aircraft on display will include the B-29 FIFI, B-24 Diamond Lil, A-26 Invader, R4D Ready 4 Duty, C-45 Bucket of Bolts, and more. In addition to the aircraft, there will be living history re-enactors, hands-on activities, food trucks, and more. The event takes place for one day only at Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center in Dallas.
Dallas Reggae Festival
The Dallas Reggae Festival features arts, crafts, and jewelry vendors, Caribbean-inspired food and various artists, and local reggae bands. Performers will include The Wailers, Maxi Priest, Kabaka Pyramid, Duane Stephenson, Etana, Artikal Sound System, Anuhea, Arise Roots, and more. The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Levy Event Plaza in Irving.
Sunday, April 12
David and Tamela Mann: Love & Relationship Tour
At this special event, gospel singers David and Tamela Mann will share insight into their 37-year marital love story. The couple will share their signature blend of love, laughter, and lyrics, inviting the audience to experience an evening filled with heartfelt wisdom, uplifting music, and the hilariously comedic moments that have defined their journey together. The event takes place at Majestic Theatre.