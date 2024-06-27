Weekend Event Planner
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend in and around Dallas will be concert-heavy, with no fewer than seven shows taking place, spread across multiple genres. Other choices will include a new local theater production, a collision of anime and baseball, early 4th of July events, and a live version of a popular podcast.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, June 27
Pixies and Modest Mouse in concert
Alt-rock bands Pixies and Modest Mouse will join forces as part of this co-headlining tour. Since 2013, Pixies have been forging ahead without the services of original bassist/vocalist Kim Deal, recording four new albums, including 2022's Doggerel. Conversely, the only original member of Modest Mouse left is its lead singer, Isaac Brock, and over half of the band's seven albums, including 2021's The Golden Casket, came after the last remaining original member left. The bands will play at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Turtle Creek Chorale presents I, Too, Sing America
Accompanied by a brass chorus and featuring the Lay Family Concert Organ, the Turtle Creek Chorale will present I, Too, Sing America, which includes beloved patriotic tunes and introduces new, thought-provoking pieces that explore what it means to be an American. There will be performances on Thursday and Friday at Moody Performance Hall.
Second Thought Theatre presents Wink
Sofie is an unhappy housewife. Gregor is her bread-winning husband. Dr. Franz is their psychiatrist. Wink is the cat. And Gregor has just skinned the cat. Violent desires, domestic terrorism, and feline vengeance at any cost make Wink a dark comedy about the thin, thin line between savagery and civilization. The production runs through July 13 at Second Thought Theatre.
Saturday, June 29
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Kings Return
As a special thanks for the community’s support of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Meyerson Symphony Center will host a concert featuring the talent of Dallas natives, Kings Return. The four-piece vocal group takes pride in crafting a diverse yet cohesive a cappella sound.
Anime Wonder Yakyu
Baseball and anime fans will come together for the first-ever anime collaborative partnership event with the Frisco Rough Riders, taking place during their game against Corpus Christi. The Anime Wonder experience will feature artists and exhibitors, Japanese and Asian food (for purchase), cosplayers, mid-game interactive Anime activities and cultural performances, giveaways, and more. The event takes place at Riders Field in Frisco.
The Doobie Brothers in concert
This concert by the Doobie Brothers will feature the classic lineup of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee, who officially reunited for the first time in over 25 years in 2023 for the band's 50th anniversary tour. They'll perform songs from the 15 albums they've released in their career, most recently Liberte in 2021. The concert takes place at Dos Equis Pavilion.
Early 4th of July celebrations
Independence Day doesn't come until next week, but a variety of cities are getting the party started early on Saturday. They include 4th of July Weekend in Denton, Light Up Arlington, Ennis Freedom Fest, Market Street Allen USA, and the Independence Day Celebration at Klyde Warren Park. For all of this year's other 4th of July celebrations in and around Dallas, check out this list.
Wade Bowen in concert
Texas country/Red Dirt singer Wade Bowen has slowly but surely been making his way up in the industry, scoring three top 10 albums in recent years. He's also collaborated with Randy Rogers on four separate albums, including 2023's Hold My Beer, Vol. 3. He'll play at Longhorn Ballroom in support of his new album, Flyin.
Pepe Aguilar in concert
Pepe Aguilar comes to Dallas alongside his family for the Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour, a show rooted in Mexican tradition, music, and culture. Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos will take the audience on a visual and musical journey that goes back to the origin of the Aguilar Dynasty through classic and favorite songs spanning several generations, including hits by Antonio Aguilar, up to the latest hits and timeless classics by Pepe Aguilar, the music of Leonardo and Ángela, as well as Antonio Aguilar Jr. The concert will be at American Airlines Center.
Gilberto Santa Rosa in concert
Gilberto Santa Rosa’s musical elegance and style have made him one of the most prominent Latin figures in popular music. Nicknamed "El Caballero de la Salsa," Santa Rosa is a six-time Grammy Award winner, releasing 29 albums over almost 40 years, most recently Debut y Segunda Tanda in 2022. He'll perform at Winspear Opera House.
Sunday, June 30
Texas Theatre presents Old Gods of Appalachia
Old Gods of Appalachia is an audio drama podcast produced by Asheville, North Carolina-based DeepNerd Media. Their live show includes a staged storytelling performance similar to an old time radio play, featuring show creators Steve Shell and Cam Collins, a rotating cast of professional actors, and live musical performances. The event takes place at Texas Theatre.