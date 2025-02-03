Music Festival News
Icons Willie Nelson & Bob Dylan team on Outlaw tour hitting Dallas
The annual Outlaw Music Festival tour will celebrate its 10th anniversary in a big way, with two iconic co-headlining acts. The tour, which will spend summer 2025 crossing the U.S. will be headlined at every stop by music legends Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, who will be joined by a variety of other Americana artists.
The tour will make a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Saturday, July 5. Playing in Dallas will be Willie Nelson & Family, Dylan, The Avett Brothers, The Mavericks, and Tami Neilson.
The 34-city tour, the biggest one to date, will start on May 13 in Phoenix and end in Troy, Wisconsin on September 19. The only other Texas stop so far is Houston, when it stops at The Woodlands on July 6.
Throughout its 10 years, the Outlaw Music Festival has featured performances from Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Luke Combs, Neil Young, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sheryl Crow, and more.
Performers in other cities this year include Crow, Billy Strings, Lake Street Dive, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Wilco, Turnpike Troubadours, and more.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 7, at 10 AM via OutlawMusicFestival.com and ticketmaster.com.
Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, February 4 at 10 am until Thursday, February 6 at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program.
2025 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES
- May 13, 2025 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ
- May 15, 2025 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
- May 16, 2025 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
- May 18, 2025 - Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
- May 20, 2025 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID
- May 22, 2025 - ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
- May 24, 2025 - Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA
- May 25, 2025 - The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA
- June 20, 2025 - Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
- June 21, 2025 - Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- June 22, 2025 - Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
- June 25, 2025 - FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN
- June 27, 2025 - Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN
- June 28, 2025 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO
- June 29, 2025 - Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena Ridgedale, MO
- July 5, 2025- Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX
- July 6, 2025 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX
- July 25, 2025 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
- July 26, 2025 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
- July 27, 2025 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC
- July 29, 2025 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA
- August 1, 2025 - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
- August 2, 2025 - Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
- August 3, 2025 - BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH
- August 8, 2025 - Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
- August 9, 2025 - Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
- August 10, 2025 - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
- September 5, 2025 - Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME
- September 6, 2025 - Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT
- September 7, 2025 - Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
- September 12, 2025 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
- September 13, 2025 - PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
- September 14, 2025 - Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
- September 19, 2025 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI