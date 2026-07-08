Fortnight finale
Dallas' Klyde Warren Park serves up free Wimbledon watch party
We interrupt your regularly scheduled World Cup viewing to bring you ... Wimbledon tennis. While the world's biggest soccer tournament has been boisterously contested in North America, the world's most famous tennis tournament has been quietly contested in London. And for one day only, Dallas' Klyde Warren Park is transforming from a giant World Cup watch party to a giant Wimbledon watch party.
A free watch party for the Wimbledon Men's Final will take place at Klyde Warren Park on Sunday, July 12, beginning at 10 am. The community event is hosted by the Dallas Nexo Open, an annual ATP Tour event.
Fans will be able to watch the Wimbledon Men's Championship match live on the park's giant outdoor LED screen and enjoy some of the other traditions that make the Grand Slam at The All England Lawn Tennis Club so iconic. Namely, eating strawberries and cream and drinking Pimm's Cups.
The Dallas Wimbledon watch party will include the iconic strawberries and cream. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
It'll be just like sitting on Henman Hill outside Centre Court - minus the glimpses of royalty. Still got to go to England to see Kate and William in the Royal Box.
According to a release, the Dallas party will also include tennis-themed activities, giveaways, and other family-friendly entertainment.
Who'll be playing? As of press time, we don't yet know. Wimbledon is now in the semifinal round, which will see defending champion and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner go against seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic; and 2026 Roland Garros winner Alexander Zverev against wild card Arthur Fery of Great Britain. Semifinal matches will take place Friday, July 10.
If Fery plays in the finals, the cheers from Great Britain will be heard from across the pond.
The Dallas watch party also serves as a preview of the Nexo Dallas Open, the ATP Tour tournament that returns to The Star in Frisco in February 2027.
Tournament representatives will be on site to meet fans and share information about next year's event, which will no doubt see some of the players that have made deep Wimbledon runs. In 2026, the tournament was won by American Ben Shelton, who defeated fellow American Taylor Fritz. Fritz just lost to Zverev in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. So yeah, almost like being at Wimbledon.