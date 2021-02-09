Revisit Madonna and the fabulous '80s in new exhibit at Galleria Dallas

An exhibit at the Galleria Dallas mall is poised to take us back to the '80s, which surely has to be preferable to the hellish landscape we've endured in the 2020s.

Called "She's Got the Look," the exhibit will display more than 50 fashions by some of that decade's most outrageous designers, with everything from Madonna's Material Girl-era black lace to the power looks of '80s TV show Dynasty.

The show is curated by Ken Weber, owner of Martini Consignment, the vintage store on Henderson Avenue, and will run from March 5-April 3. It'll occupy the space next door to Sephora that was most recently home to the Snowday holiday experience.

Designers featured include quintessential '80s names such as Thierry Mugler, Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, Bob Mackie, Emanuel Ungaro, Halston, and Geoffrey Beene.

The exhibition will be divided into two sections:

a main room showcasing elegance and extravagance with party, red-carpet, Ladies Who Lunch and Working Girl attire

a second room featuring "Valley Girls," "Rocker Chicks," "Club Kids," and menswear

That room will also host an homage to Toni&Guy and its history in Dallas, with a wall of iconic ’80 hairstyle images. "In the ’80s, hair was definitely an accessory of its own," says Toni&Guy marketing director Richard Rivas.

Weber has done two other fashion retrospectives for the Galleria, including the 1920s and the 1970s. The '80s was a little more challenging because it comprised so many different looks.

"The 1980s was so diverse, with some incredibly iconic fashions," he says. "It was important to find looks from each element, from evening wear to ladies who lunch."

He had some looks in his store but he says he also knocked on a lot of doors.

"There were people who kept their '80s clothing, just to collect it," he says. "And then Dallas socialites who've kept their ball gowns and cocktail attire. That's what you want to see, the big extravagant stuff, especially younger people who I don't think realize how fun and crazy the '80s were."

Weber is especially excited about an "incredible display" of jewelry by Joseff of Hollywood, who did many of the pieces for period shows such as Charlie's Angels.

That led him to a collector of Nolan Miller, the American costume designer, who then put him in touch with someone who had five pieces from Dynasty.

"We'll have four from Joan Collins, as well as a gown worn by Elizabeth Taylor in the commercials she did for her Passion perfume," he says. "Hollywood costumes are hard to come by, many go back to the studios or get sold, and to have them with documentation is special."