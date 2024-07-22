Workout News
Cardio-crazy fitness studio from Houston opens in Dallas' Preston Center
A Houston fitness concept that specializes in getting you to sweat is expanding to Dallas: Called OneSweat, it's a boutique fitness studio specializing in high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and it's opening in Preston Center, at 8220 Westchester Dr., in the former CrossFit Katy Trail space.
High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a cardio workout that involves alternating short but intense bursts of exercise, using treadmills, with short recovery periods which can last from 15 seconds to 4 minutes. The theory is that you can get your heart rate higher in a quicker amount of time.
OneSweat was founded in Houston by Anabel Barron and Jordan Strouse, and it's a bit of an empire. There is this OneSweat that does HIIT, and there is also a sibling, OneSweat Stretch + Wellness, which has five locations in Houston, and on top of that, there is also OneSweat Pilates, another concept they plan to launch. Lots and lots of Sweat.
The Dallas location is led by fitness instructor and OneSweat's Chief Operating Officer Sherilyn Hardy. It offers a variety of workouts, such as cardio, high intensity interval training (HIIT), and tread exercises.
“From the beginning, we have aimed to provide an innovative and inclusive fitness and wellness experience, and we’re excited to bring OneSweat to Dallas,” Hardy says in a release. “You’re never going to get bored of the same workout at OneSweat because we change our workouts daily to keep your body guessing and focused on the results, eliminating burnout.”
The fitness studio is half cardio training (running, sprinting, and climbing), and half strength training (weights). At 50-minute interval classes, clients spend time on the floor and a Technogym treadmill; treadmills are at the core of each workout and offer enhanced 25-degree incline and sled mode capabilities, testing endurance and power at every step.
There are three categories of membership, including single and package classes, monthly memberships, and unlimited memberships. Memberships range from $34 for one class to $2,700 for a yearlong unlimited membership.
OneSweat joins a very robust fitness scene in Dallas which has multiple concepts both national and local, but OneSweat is convinced it can stand out.
"While OneSweat does have competitors in Dallas, we believe we are in a unique category in terms of intensity and programming," the spokesperson said in an email. "Our approach to fitness sets us apart from the rest."