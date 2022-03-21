Box like champ Floyd Mayweather at newly opened fitness center in Plano

Boxing is trending and Plano can now land a punch with the opening of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, a California-based concept founded by boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

According to a release, the facility will be located at 18484 Preston Rd. #300A, previously home to Dallas Martial Arts (and at one time, a Fitness HQ), and is slated to open in early April.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness was founded in 2018 and is based in Los Angeles, with more than 50 locations open or getting ready to open across the U.S. in Tampa, Nashville, Chicago, Kansas City, New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, and more.

That includes two DFW locations: The Shops of Highland Park at 4252 Oak Lawn Ave., and Victory Park near downtown Dallas at 2401 Victory Park Ln. #170, with another penciled in for Allen at 190 E Stacy Rd. #1510.

Mayweather Boxing provides a high-intensity fitness experience developed by the champ himself, combining group fitness with immersive training. Workouts consist of boxing rounds on bags and a variety of fitness stations, using methods developed throughout his 21-year undefeated boxing career. The release describes it as an innovative fitness experience whose combination of boxing, strength, and cardio conditioning intervals are approachable to any fitness level.

Members participate in 45- and 60-minute classes that use state-of-the-art smart screen technology to project Floyd's image throughout the duration of the class, making you feel like you're learning from and training alongside the undefeated boxer himself.

Classes include:

Undefeated – fast-paced 45-minute workout with 6 rounds of boxing and 2 rounds of fitness. Speed, Power, and a HIIT style design make this workout a high-calorie burn session.

Strong – 45-minute workout with 5 rounds of boxing and 3 rounds of fitness. You work at a bit slower pace, with focus on punching power on the bags, and strength at the fitness stations. You also get a core/ab blast at the end, just before the stretch and cool-down.

Champ – 60-minute workout that's a mix of the Undefeated and Strong workouts.

Advanced Bagwork - 45-minute advanced workout with longer boxing combinations, more footwork, and Floyd’s famous defensive movements.

The Plano studio will be opened by local entrepreneur Alvaro Bravo, an entrepreneur and businessman from Mexico City who moved to the U.S. to bring Mayweather Boxing + Fitness to Plano West. The release says he's always had a passion for fitness and wellness and became a certified health coach to further immerse himself in the industry.

"I've always been a firm believer that a boxing workout is the best all-around workout you can do," Bravo says in a statement. "Opening my own Mayweather Boxing + Fitness studio not only lets me get back to a healthier version of me, but also gives me the chance to operate a business that pushes people to grow to their full potential and produce true community role models."

There's a statement from the champ, too:

"I'm thrilled to celebrate our newest studio opening in Plano West," Mayweather sysa. "Alvaro is a smart and experienced business operator who I am excited will be helping take Mayweather Boxing + Fitness to the next level in the Texas market. I have no doubt the studio will quickly become a thriving center in the Plano West community and will help residents get fit and have fun in 2022 and beyond."

They're beginning VIP intro classes on March 21, including their Intro to Boxing Class, which they'll offer Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm, and Saturday at 10 am. The following week will be actual classes inside the studio starting on Wednesday night, leading up to their grand opening Saturday April 2.

New members will receive an exclusive discounted membership rate and workout essentials kits including boxing gloves, wraps, and heart rate monitor.