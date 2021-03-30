Cult favorite underwear brand debuts first shop in Dallas-Fort Worth

Tommy John, a cult-favorite underwear brand with the wink-wink-clever slogan "No Adjustment Needed," will make its Dallas-Fort Worth debut at Southlake Town Square on Saturday, April 3.

The new 1,925-square-foot store is the company's second in Texas (behind Houston) and fifth nationwide. It's at 1426 Main St., across from LUSH.

Tommy John sells super comfy undergarments and apparel made of high-tech, premium fabrics for both men and women — "no wedgies, guaranteed," they boast.

A release says the brand is "committed to solving the problems men and women have with their underwear and apparel," as listeners of CNN on Sirius XM Radio know from their ads that run on every other commercial break.

“If there’s one thing we can all agree on after this past year, it’s the value of comfort,” says co-founder Tom Patterson in the release. “We’re so excited to open our doors to the Southlake Town Square community, and we look forward to giving even more people the opportunity to live life more comfortably with Tommy John.”

Patterson established Tommy John in 2008 with wife Erin Fujimoto. As a medical device salesman, Patterson had grown frustrated with his undershirts constantly coming untucked, he says. So husband and wife "set out to redesign men’s base layers from scratch with a focus on premium fabric, innovative fit and problem-solving functionality," the release says.

Since then, they've also launched women’s underwear bras and apparel, made with the same focus on fabrics, fit and function, they say.

Men's prices run about $18.50 for a cotton boxer brief, to $36 for "Second Skin" midlength boxer briefs, to about $68 for pajama pants. Women can expect to find "Second Skin" briefs for $20, "Second Skin" bras for $68, and a "Second Skin" T-shirt dress for $78.

"Second Skin" is a big deal here, obviously. According to the website, it's a soft, silky fabric "constructed from an exclusive, non-pilling micro modal fabric that’s sourced from Beechwood trees. So soft and luxurious it’s like you’re not wearing anything at all."

The Southlake store opening comes amid a four-year-long partnership the brand has with the Dallas Cowboys, the brand says.

Store hours will be 10 am-9 pm Monday through Saturday and 12-6 pm Sunday.