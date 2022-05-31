Upscale Dallas suburb's hottest shopping center to welcome 8 new stores and eateries

The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022.

These include not just stores but those all-important, modern "brand experiences," where shoppers "are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences," according to a release. They include a couple of restaurants making local debuts, too.

Here's a rundown of what's coming soon, where, and when.

Stores

HeyDay: Offering "a personalized skincare experience along with products ranging from cleansers to exfoliants, as well as moisturizers and sunscreens," they say, HeyDay is debuting its second location in Texas (behind one in Dallas' Knox-Henderson area opening this summer). It'll be a 2,329-square-foot store between Athleta and Fabletics on State Street, opening this fall.

Brandy Melville: New to the area, this European clothing and fashion accessories brand will make its DFW debut at Southlake Town Square this summer. It's going into a 2,200-square-foot space between Anthropologie and Sephora on Grand Avenue West. "The 'it' brand is popular with young women for its cool, casual style," they say.

Nike: Opening to offer "a brand experience directly to the Southlake customer," they say. Located on Grand Avenue between Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret, it's expected to open this fall.

Lululemon: Not brand new to the Town Square, but a bigger, grander location. The new 7,000-square-foot store, near Tesla and Apple on Grand Avenue, will be known as a flagship. Lululemon carries high-performance athletic apparel and accessories; it's expected to open in time for back-to-school shopping.

YETI: The Texas-based premium outdoor brand will fill Lululemon’s current space between Travis Mathew and Peloton. It'll be be YETI’s second location in DFW and the first in Tarrant County and is expected to open before the end of the year.

Aerie: Popular clothing store specializing in athleisure, swim, and undergarments "at the crossroads of comfort and style." Opening a new location on Grand Avenue next to Starbucks before the end of the year.

Restaurants

Ferah Tex-Med: This restaurant does modern Mediterranean cuisine with a Texas twist, and is expected to open in June on Carroll Avenue, next to Nothing Bundt Cakes. The first local Ferah opened in Garland's Firewheel Town Center in 2019; read more about what to expect here.

Nikko: The restaurant specializing in sushi and Asian cuisine is scheduled to open in August on Southlake Boulevard, next to Trader Joe’s.

They join Stella Trattoria, a new Italian restaurant that opened in April on State Street, across from Market by Macy’s, as well as EVO Entertainment, the 68,733-square-foot entertainment and dining destination that opened in March in a former movie theater.

“Southlake Town Square continues to be a top shopping destination in Dallas-Fort Worth, one that attracts top brands through our careful selection and placement of high-quality retail options that bring shoppers back again and again,” said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director with Kite Realty Group, in a statement. “2022 is already seeing a flurry of activity, setting the stage for another incredible year of highly sought-after brands opening their doors at Town Square.”