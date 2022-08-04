Luxe perfume brand favored by royalty & celebs to open at Ritz-Carlton Dallas

A fragrant new boutique is coming to Uptown Dallas: The House of Krigler, a global perfumerie with a history dating back more than a century, will open a shop at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas hotel.

A spokesperson confirms that the shop will open in September.

This marks the second Texas outpost for the Berlin-based brand, a staple among Hollywood elite such as Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Jackie Kennedy, as well as members of the royal family. (A shop opened in Houston in 2021.)

Krigler is best known for its custom-made fragrances, scented candles, soaps, and personalized decanters. Shoppers can choose from their existing legacy fragrances or work with company artisans to Bespoke fragrances and custom-made scented candles.

Krigler was founded in 1904 by Albert Krigler, a perfume maker who established a company tradition of opening boutiques in hotels. In 2005, his great-grandson Ben took over the family business.

A trained architect as well as a parfumeur, Ben designs the stores, as well. He also moved the company into the digital world by making fragrances and samples available via catalog, mail order, and online.

Krigler's signature fragrances include:

Extraordinaire Camelia 209, modern and cleanly composed and a favorite among younger generations of two Royal Courts in Europe

Jazzy Riviera 210, reminiscent of the Jazz Era, fresh and exuberant

Splendid Gold 211, whose interpretation of that precious metal results in a creamy, sweet, and fruity fragrance

Ultra Chateau Krigler 212, a fresh update of their 100-year-old Chateau Krigler 12

Oud Azur 75212, with white tea and a hint of musk

Oud Sumptuous 75213, fresh notes with labdanum and lavender, but also a touch of Marrakesh

Ultimate K'Oud 752014 is of local interest since it emerged after a business trip Ben did to Texas, highlighting the climatic differences between hot and cool, rough and smoky.

Their Eau de Parfum can take years to make it to market, and all fragrances are made in a limited quantity each year, with no batch exceeding one thousand.

Krigler will also create custom-made flasks and decanters as well as custom-made trunks to house your personalized fragrances. And their custom-made scented candles, using a smooth soy-based eco-wax are said to be works of art and very popular for weddings.

There are eight locations in the U.S. including Los Angeles at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, San Francisco at the Ritz Carlton, Chicago at the Peninsula, New York at the Plaza Hotel, Bal Harbour at the Ritz Carolton, Palm Beach at the Four Seasons, Miami Beach at the Ritz Carlton South Beach, and Houston at the Four Seasons, plus five locations in Europe including Germany, Austria, and France.