Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for August

The August weather got hot, and back-to-school shopping got even hotter. Whether you want outfit staples or accessories, don't miss an opportunity to pop into these shops to get set for every school occasion this semester.

Allie + Bess

Just in time for football season, these Dallas-based besties recently dropped the Game Day Collection featuring bracelets and necklaces for cheering on your favorite team in style. Styles range from completely customizable to pre-stacked bracelets based on some of the most popular teams (think SMU, Texas, Oklahoma State, and event UNC-Chapel Hill). Allie + Bess’ flat, uniform, ethically-sourced signature beads are crafted by Ghanaian artisans. Each piece is individually designed and handmade in Dallas.

Fashion Cited

Help the Legal Hospice of Texas welcome back its signature event for the first time since the pandemic by attending Fashion Cited on Saturday, August 27 at the Empire Room. This annual, locally produced charity fashion show features up-and-coming Dallas clothiers and designers and is the perfect place to get inspired for a new season. Proceeds from the event benefit Legal Hospice of Texas’ mission to provide legal services to low-income individuals diagnosed with a terminal illness or HIV. Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased here.

JoJo Mommy

Nothing says back-to-school for the babies like a trip with mom or grandma to this darling Dallas boutique. This sophisticated and strategically stacked store makes shopping a breeze for the entire clam of kiddos thanks to color-coordinated outfits for boys and girls. In addition to outfit staples and stand-out pieces perfect for picture day, the flagship store (at 7801 Inwood Rd.) also is full of great gifts like books, games, classic toys, and stuffed animals.

Maria Tash

This is not your average store opening in NorthPark Center. Located on level on between Neiman Marcus and Dillard's, this custom piercing experience combines the best of science and art. Head in to the 3,000-square-foot space to learn more about the brand's Curated Ear technique that Maria herself developed, in which clients combine studs and rings in unique stylings that reflect their personal aesthetics. Pieces for the boutique were selected by Maria, and customers can expect a lot of diamonds.

Rag & Bone

Fresh off of store refresh that includes new fixtures, furniture and rugs, the Rag & Bone in Highland Park Village is ready to welcome shoppers to celebrate the ICONS Collection. These pieces, which will be live in store for the remainder of the year, feature pieces rooted in the brand's most iconic pieces. Think blazers, bombers, denim, and leather. The fall looks are also in store with a theme of patchwork Americana, heritage fabrics, and military detail.

Trina Turk

Men, it is your lucky day. Head to the Highland Park Village boutique to shop the Mr Turk collection, now here to stay after a smashing success at an earlier pop-up. Mr Turk is designed for men who want to make a statement with their wardrobe, featuring simple silhouettes in unique patterns, textures, and colors. The looks are inspired by California’s cocktail culture and outdoor-indoor lifestyle.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

Following a launch of the new digital game concept and the first physical retail experience at the GAP Times Square Store, Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga are now bringing their shared vision of physical retail to select GAP stores across the United States. And the lucky stores in Dallas? The GAP at 13250 Dallas Pkwy. at The Galleria and the GAP at 5350 W Lovers Ln. in Inwood Village. The collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, jogging pants, outerwear, caps, and more with utilitarian design in mind.