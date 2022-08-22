Luxe Dallas lifestyle shop Saint Bernard to debut in Texas city's hot shopping district

A Dallas transplant soon will be welcomed into one of San Antonio's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8.

This will be the store's fourth full brick-and-mortar location, after the Dallas-Lovers Lane/Inwood Village flagship, a still-new store in Southlake, and a shop in Houston. A store in Austin recently closed for good. (There's also an outlet in Dallas' Shops at Park Lane.)

Since its founding in 1978, Saint Bernard says, it has maintained the integrity of its ski-shop beginnings while embracing the most current and contemporary trends with elevated polish. The stores offer a vast range of apparel and products for men, women, and children, and shoppers also can find high-end garments from the racks or peruse everyday gifts, pet items, and décor.

There'll be high-quality skiing equipment, select sporting accessories, clothing, and various lounge areas throughout the space. Brands featured will include Peter Millar, ON, LoveShack Fancy, Citizens of Humanity, and more.

"Saint Bernard is where you go before you go, and as travel starts to pick back up, we want to be the destination for all your needs," COO Charlie Goyer said in a statement at the 2021 opening of the Southlake store.

Saint Bernard was founded in 1978 as St. Bernard Sports, a full service ski shop as good as those found in the world's best ski resorts. Founders Anne and Wes Goyer created a store that not only offered world class ski gear, but that also encompassed their family’s passion for personal style and the outdoors.

After years of moves and expansions, their son Charlie Goyer joined the family legacy and expanded the brand into a successful e-commerce platform and a refreshed retail space. In 2016, they rebranded the namesake to simply Saint Bernard, and broadened their offerings with more lifestyle and contemporary brands for both men and women.

Charlie got his liberal arts at the University of Texas at Austin, then did postgraduate work in Aspen. He first took on the Saint Bernard e-commerce site, growing the new division of the company to 25 percent of the business within the first few years of development. He spearheads the growth of the company — from new storefronts and brand partners to company culture.

"What started in Dallas over 40 years ago will now be available to another great Texas community, while maintaining the same core values we started with as a family business," he said in 2021.

Located at 999 E. Basse Rd., Suite 157, the new 14,000-square-foot retail space marks the brand’s first brick-and-mortar store in San Antonio. Saint Bernard will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday from noon to 6 pm. A grand opening party will take place at 5 pm September 8.

---

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.