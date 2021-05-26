Saint Bernard brings chic sports and lifestyle verve to Southlake

Dallas-based outdoor and lifestyle retailer Saint Bernard is expanding its DFW reach by opening a new location: in the Shops of Southlake.

It'll take over a former Pier 1 Imports store, at 1275 E Southlake Blvd., #401; according to a release, it'll open Friday, June 4.

Brands featured in the Southlake store will include Mother, Frame, Loveshack Fancy, ALC, Peter Millar, Mizzen+Main, Faherty, Greyson Clothiers, and more.

COO Charlie Goyer says in a statement that Southlake represents the next step in the company's continued growth.

"Southlake has such a strong community, and we are honored to bring our unique services to the area," Goyer says. "With fashion and lifestyle brands, as well as travel necessities, and lounge areas for a laid back atmosphere, we are looking to be the one-stop-shop in Southlake where people can gather and enjoy a relaxing shopping experience."

This will be their fourth store. It will offer women's and men’s contemporary clothing; a full-service ski shop; and a children's lounge area, for parents who want to shop kid-free.

A men's lounge will come with a bar featuring an espresso machine, draft beer, and wine on tap.

"Saint Bernard is where you go before you go, and as travel starts to pick back up, we want to be the destination for all your needs," Goyer says.

Saint Bernard was founded in 1978 as St. Bernard Sports, a full service ski shop as good as those found in the world's best ski resorts. Founders Anne and Wes Goyer created a store that not only offered world class ski gear, but that also encompassed their family’s passion for personal style and the outdoors.

After years of moves and expansions, their son Charlie Goyer joined the family legacy and expanded the brand into a successful e-commerce platform and a refreshed retail space.

In 2016, they rebranded the namesake to simply Saint Bernard, and broadened their offerings with more lifestyle and contemporary brands for both men and women. They've also opened stores in Houston and Austin, which happen to be two cities where CultureMap also has outlets, so obviously they know what's up.

Charlie got his liberal arts at the University of Texas at Austin, then did postgraduate work in Aspen. He first took on the Saint Bernard e-commerce site, growing the new division of the company to 25 percent of the business within the first few years of development. He spearheads the growth of the company — from new storefronts and brand partners to company culture.

"What started in Dallas over 40 years ago will now be available to another great Texas community, while maintaining the same core values we started with as a family business," he says.