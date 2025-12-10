Where to Shop
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 great deals for December
With the holidays looming, perhaps it feels like all you're doing this month is shopping. Or maybe you still need some retail inspiration. The December edition of Where to Shop includes sales, openings, collaborations, and even the chance to spot a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader on a double-decker bus.
Here's where to shop in Dallas right now:
Jane Win x La Vie Style House
New collaboration between Jane Win, famous for its collectible coin pendants, and LaVie, the Dallas fashion label, is a limited-edition collection with eight pendants and two chains. "We aligned on this overtly layered look with a very '90s supermodel vibe — think oversized statement hearts and coins, bold colors, and lots of gold. It's a dream caftan + jewelry holiday edit," says Jane Win founder Jane Winchester Paradis. The collection is available online and in La Vie Style House locations in Dallas, Palm Beach, Nashville, and Charlotte.
Half Price Books
If you like to shop sustainably, Dallas' resale book chain Half Price Books is the place where every item is given a second (and sometimes third) chance. They sell not only books, but also movies, albums, CDs, games, comics, electronics, stationery, cards, collectibles, and even Lego sets. Do a two-for-one and bring your already-read books and games to earn cash or store credit.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Steakhouse chain has launched ShopPerrysWines.com, a new online store selling six of its in-house wines: the new Premier Cru Champagne, Chardonnay, Rosé, Pinot Noir, Big Red Blend, and Cabernet Sauvignon. They're also selling select accessories, including Perry’s wine glasses, and every order includes a complimentary Perry’s wine key.
Thrift for Good
Shift from Christmas to Thriftmas with 15 percent off purchases every Tuesday in December at this thrift store, which has locations in Denton and Hurst. They donate 25 percent of the proceeds on every item they sell, each marked with the charity it benefits. Both Thrift for Good locations will also be open on Christmas Eve for last-minute Christmas shopping.
Miu Miu
Texas’ only Miu Miu boutique has opened at Highland Park Village. Located between Moncler and Fendi, the iconic Italian maison offers an elevated edit of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories. Miu Miu was born in 1993 from the independent and unconventional spirit of Miuccia Prada.
Carolina Herrera
The newly reimagined and relocated Dallas boutique in Highland Park Village has officially reopened. The 3,500-square-foot space houses the full Carolina Herrera universe, from ready-to-wear and evening wear to beauty, fragrance, handbags, and eyewear. Carolina Herrera is a 1981-founded, New York-based fashion house recognized globally for creating beautifully crafted collections synonymous for being fearless and fabulous.
GOTRAX
Dallas-based electric bike and scooter brand is offering holiday deals including high-performance eScooters as low as $227, with savings up to $600 off. Premium eBikes are on sale for as low as $468. These special prices are available on both on GOTRAX.com and with select retail partners including Walmart and Best Buy.
Primark
The international retailer known for affordable fashion, beauty, and home essentials is now officially open at Grapevine Mills. Primark is famous for its low-cost, high-turnover approach — think women’s jeans for $12, men’s T-shirts for $5, and kids’ sweatshirts for $8. They're able to do this in large part due to their brick-and-mortar-only retail model, and now DFW has one of its own.