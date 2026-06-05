Lookin' at Choo
Famed luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo steps into NorthPark Center Dallas
In retail news that's good for the sole, luxury shoe designer Jimmy Choo has opened a new boutique at NorthPark Center in Dallas.
The new 1,398-square-foot store opened at the end of May on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard's.
According to a release, the NorthPark store is inspired by the brand's New York Madison Avenue boutique, "a signature brand color, ‘winter bloom’ – the rich purple shade of Jimmy Choo’s original packaging – plays out across key fixtures, upholstery and a feature wall, complemented by travertine cantilevered shelves, oak wood flooring, and brushed brass accents."
The boutique includes an exclusive private appointment suite concealed behind mirrored doors, featuring a vintage-sourced bar in blush and brass, they note.
Jimmy Choo on level one of NorthPark Center.Photo courtesy of Jimmy Choo
The new store opens in time to introduce Dallas to Jimmy Choo's Summer 2026 women’s and men’s collections, which extend beyond shoes to include "foundational pieces for the modern wardrobe alongside seasonal styles." Think: eyewear, small leather goods, soft accessories, fragrance, jewelry, and a small selection of offerings for brides.
Jimmy Choo’s bespoke Made-to-Order service is also available at NorthPark, "inviting clients to design one-of-a-kind shoes and bags featuring custom personalization," the release says.
The NorthPark store, officially at 8687 N Central Expy. Ste. 310, becomes the only Jimmy Choo location in Dallas; a smaller Highland Park Village store has closed. The new store is open 10 am-8 pm Monday-Saturday and 12-6 pm Sunday.
Founded by Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo in 1996, the brand rose to high fashion status, crafting shoes beloved by Hollywood royalty and real royalty. And, of course, the subject of many a Sex and the City sidebar.