Sparkle and shine
Luxury jeweler Bachendorf's polishes plans for new Knox Street boutique
Bustling Knox Street is adding another luxury gem: Longtime Dallas jewelry retailer Bachendorf's will open a new boutique in the neighborhood this winter, according to a release.
The new store will be located within the Knox Street mixed-use development and will serve as the fifth North Texas location for the family-owned jeweler, joining its stores at Preston Center, Galleria Dallas, The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth, and the Rolex Boutique in Highland Park Village.
The new boutique will span more than 2,200 square feet and introduce a new retail format for the company: The store will feature rotating residencies showcasing exclusive collections, rare designs, and custom pieces available only during those limited engagements, the owners say.
"For nearly fifty years, our family has focused on building relationships with our clients and bringing them exceptional pieces that stand the test of time," said Bachendorf's president Lawrence Bock in a statement. "This new Knox Street concept allows us to honor that legacy while offering unique collections in a more dynamic environment, one where guests can experience rare designs, meet remarkable brands, and return often to discover what's new."
Storefront rendering of Bachendorf's on Knox Street.Courtesy rendering
The boutique, designed in partnership with Droese Raney Architecture, will function as both a retail destination and event space. Plans include a full-service bar and a schedule of designer appearances, collector events, and brand activations.
Renderings show a storefront framed by a series of arches that continue throughout the interior. The design incorporates warm wood finishes, natural stone, bronze accents, and freestanding display cases intended to encourage browsing and discovery.
The opening adds another notable name to Knox Street, one of Dallas' fastest-growing retail and dining districts. The walkable neighborhood near the Katy Trail has attracted a steady stream of high-profile retailers and restaurants in recent years.
Founded by the Bock family, Bachendorf's has been a fixture in Dallas luxury retail since opening its first store in 1977. The company specializes in diamonds, designer jewelry, luxury watches, custom creations, and repair services.
An exact opening date has not yet been announced.