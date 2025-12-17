Knox Street news
3 global retailers to make Texas debut in Dallas' Knox St. development
A giant mixed-use development in the Knox Street neighborhood that will include a hotel, office, residential, restaurants, and retail has revealed the first four stores moving in, and three are making their Texas debut: lifestyle brands Doen, Staud, and Toteme. TWP, which has a location at Highland Park Village, will also open up shop at Knox Street.
“After years of strategic planning and forging incredible partnerships, we are collaborating with the best brands and teams across every industry to create a truly distinct vision for world-class shopping, dining, hospitality, and residential living,” says Sabrina Gleizer, partner, BDT & MSD Partners, in the release.
The project is a joint venture partnership of MSD Partners, Trammell Crow Company, The Retail Connection, and Highland Park Village Associates. It sits on a four-acre site adjacent to the Katy Trail and is expected to open in 2026.
Upon completion, it will total one million square feet of mixed-use space, including a hotel managed by the Auberge Resorts Collection.
“We’re extremely excited to bring such a dynamic collection of prominent brands, with both global and local prestige, to Knox Street,” says Stephen Summers, head of retail leasing for Knox Street, in the release.
Without further delay, here are descriptions of all four retailers coming to Knox Street, as described, in full, in the release (including the all-CAPS style):
DÔEN
"Launched in 2016 and founded by Santa Barbara-born sisters, Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, and a Collective of partners, DÔEN is a digitally-led, multi-channel fashion and lifestyle brand. Their mission is to create lasting, beautiful collections while supporting individuals in all aspects of their organization, supply chain, and community. The collections celebrate womanhood, thoughtfully designed for women and the bustling, busy, and beautiful lives they live in their clothes. The pieces are meticulously crafted to be passed on for generations, evoking a timeless whimsy and an unapologetic femininity. The brand works with domestic and international partners who share their values and commitment to gender and social equality as well as giving back by partnering with foundations that directly benefit their employees and surrounding communities. DÔEN’s current shops include Brentwood Country Mart, Montecito Country Mart, Lido Marina Village and Marin Country Mart in California, in addition to locations in New York City, Sag Harbor and Nantucket."
STAUD
"In 2015, Sarah “Staud” Staudinger and George Augusto co-founded the LA-based lifestyle brand STAUD upon the idea that fashion shouldn’t just empower women – it should be accessible, too. At the heart of STAUD is design. Crafted at the intersection of timeless classics and perfect novelty, STAUD offers a collection of clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories to the modern woman who appreciates both. Current locations include Los Angeles, New York, Palm Beach, Boston, East Hampton, Nantucket, Georgetown, and a pop-up at MARKET in Highland Park Village."
TOTEME
"TOTEME is a fashion house rooted in Swedish sensibilities, modern aspirations and the notion of style. With an appreciation for women’s many roles and how pieces are worn in practice, TOTEME crafts emblematic designs with an emphasis on materiality and shape. Archetype pieces are examined through a female lens and realized with sumptuous fabrics, rich textures and graphic silhouettes. Representing a direct and decisive way of dressing, the collections are contextualized in curated edits, visuals and spaces. TOTEME was founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. From its atelier in Stockholm, the house creates ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories and jewelry. TOTEME currently has store locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Aspen."
TWP
"Trish Wescoat Pound has spent a lifetime dedicated to designing clothes for Women. Trish founded TWP to offer her own take on American sportswear; effortless, unbound, understated pieces that complement the reality of women’s lives. Raised in Oklahoma, although undoubtedly a New Yorker at heart, she blends the utilitarian spirit of the American Midwest with a metropolitan sensibility. Each season draws upon Trish’s core influences: American heritage workwear, men’s inspired shirting and tailoring, and the brand’s home, New York City. Working with her daughter, Jillian, a stylist, the duo leads the creative across the brand. This intergenerational dialogue – of relevance and wisdom – is a strong source of inspiration to all of Trish’s collections. TWP currently hosts a space in Highland Park Village, in addition to three stores in New York, a boutique in Palm Beach, West Hollywood, and Aspen."