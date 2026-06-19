New on Knox
Dallas' Knox Street lands all-day restaurant with coveted Katy Trail patio
A new all-day restaurant and patio is joining the vibrant Knox Street culinary scene: Called The Main House, it will take over the former Mashburn space at 3333 Knox St., Ste 145, at the corner of the Katy Trail.
According to a release, it is slated to open in 2027.
The Main House comes from Western Addition Restaurant Group, the company behind Preston Center Plaza hot spot il Bracco (nominated for 2026 Tastemaker Award for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year) and Bobbie's Airway Grill at Preston-Royal. Owners Robert Quick and Matt Gottlieb bring years of culinary experience from their time at Hillstone Restaurant Group (Hillstone, R+D Kitchen, Houston’s).
The Main House joins a wave of highly anticipated openings on Knox Street, including Théa Mediterranean Rooftop and Sant Ambroeus.
Its location will be the first big draw: The restaurant will feature a patio opening directly onto the Katy Trail, beckoning walkers, cyclists, and diners looking for an outdoor seat.
Its hours will be the second big draw: The all-day Main House will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner - the first Western Addition spot to offer breakfast.
The menu will include:
- Entrée salads
- Sandwiches on house-made bread
- In-house butchered proteins
- Shareable dishes
- Breakfast specialties
The restaurant's design was inspired by classic family retreats such as beach houses, lake houses, and ranches, the release says. Interiors by Dallas-based MMaison Interiors will feature large windows and natural materials intended to seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor dining.
“The Main House is about creating a place people can return to again and again, a true gathering place,” said Robert Quick, founder, CEO, and chief culinary officer of Western Addition, in a statement. “More than ever, restaurants are spaces where people come together. At its best, hospitality invites us to slow down, share a table and engage in meaningful conversation and connection. There is a natural conviviality in these beloved family homes, a sense of belonging, and that is what the Main House is built around.”
Additional details, including an opening date and full menu, will be announced closer to the restaurant's 2027 debut, owners say.