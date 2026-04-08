Knox Street News
Award-winning rooftop restaurant is coming to Dallas' Knox Street
There's an ultra-buzzy new rooftop restaurant coming to Dallas: Called Théa Mediterranean Rooftop, it'll open at Knox Street, a new mixed-use development currently under construction next to the Katy Trail.
According to a release, it'll open in early 2027.
Théa is a new creation from restaurant creator Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, which includes brands such as Flower Child, The Henry, Culinary Dropout, and Dough Bird.
He debuted the rooftop restaurant concept in 2023 with the first location atop The Global Ambassador in Phoenix, his hotel property in his home state of Arizona, where it has earned acclaim including making a list of "Best New Hotel Restaurants in the World" by Conde Nast Traveler.
Théa Dallas will be the second location.
Food & drink
Théa's menu rides the very buzzy-right-now Mediterranean trend, featuring mezze, house-made pastas, and shareable plates. Standout dishes include:
- Goddess of All Dips, with whipped ricotta, baba ghanoush, muhammara, tzatziki, kopanisti, & hummus, served with bazlama, pita, & crudités
- Spaghetti alla Nerano with zucchini, parmesan, & beurre monté
- chicken souvlaki
- lamb chops
- charred vegetables with chermoula and tzatziki
The Dallas location will add a new, health-forward Mediterranean lunch experience not available in Phoenix.
The bar will house an extensive selection of rose wine, as well as a signature Spritz Parade cocktail: a flight of three spritzes that include Dirty Spritz, Parisian Spritz, and Aperol Spritz.
Rendering of interior of Thea DallasCourtesy rendering
Decor-wise, interiors at the Dallas location will be done by interior design firm Charles & Co. The space will comprise a two-story layout, with 8,600 square feet indoors and 3,000 square feet outdoors, including a patio overlooking the Katy Trail. Guests will enter at ground level for daytime dining before moving upstairs to the main restaurant, which will feature indoor and outdoor bars, a terrace, and a live-action kitchen.
Fox at Knox
Fox really "gets" Dallas; his various openings here over the years have had a significant influence in shaping the local food scene.
“I’ve operated restaurants in Dallas for over a decade, and throughout that time the city has come to feel like a second home,” Fox says in a statement. “Opening restaurants here has allowed us to build meaningful relationships within the community, which makes expanding in this market especially significant."
He calls Knox Street "a natural fit" for Théa.
"What makes this location especially exciting is the daytime experience," he says. "We see an opportunity to create a welcoming destination for a healthy, Mediterranean-inspired lunch that feels thoughtful and approachable, then transitions seamlessly into dinner and late night.”
Upon completion, the new project site within Knox Street will feature 1 million square feet of space, including The Knox, an Auberge Collection hotel and residences; office space; multifamily residential; a half-acre park; and retail, adding to the more than 70 existing shops and restaurants in the area.
Théa is part of Author & Edit Hospitality, Fox's new journey into hotels and restaurants that includes The Global Ambassador in Phoenix and The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville. The company is also opening a location of The Twelve Thirty Club Austin in late 2027.