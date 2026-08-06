Brewery closure
Dallas Design District brewery Texas Ale Project taps out after 12 years
A pioneering Dallas brewery is calling it quits: Texas Ale Project, the craft brewery at 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. in the Design District, announced it will close after more than a decade in business.
The brewery shared the news in a Facebook post, and said its taproom will serve its final customers on Sunday, August 9.
"After more than a decade of brewing beer, building community, and creating memories, we have decided to close Texas Ale Project," the closure post said, without giving specific reasons why.
The brewery said private events will continue to be hosted at the property through a separate entity, with event inquiries still being accepted.
Texas Ale Project, or "T.A.P.," opened in 2014 as a family venture founded by husband-and-wife team Brent Thompson and Kat Stevens, who began brewing beer together in 2003. At the time, the brewery described itself as the first Dallas brewery built from the ground up since Prohibition, constructing a new facility in the Design District rather than converting an existing building.
Its original lineup included Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale, Naked Truth American Wheat, Somethin' Shady Porter, and 50 FT Jackrabbit IPA. The brewery quickly became part of the Design District's growing craft beer scene that included breweries such as Community Beer Co., Peticolas Brewing Co., and Noble Rey Brewing Co.
100 Million Angels Singing is Texas Ale Project's popular Double IPA.Facebook/Texas Ale Project
The brewery hosted regular events on its dog-friendly patio and beer garden, including recent FIFA World Cup watch parties.
A nomination for Brewery of the Year in the 2023 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards heralded it as a hot spot, saying, "Veteran- and family-owned and operated craft brewery project in the Design District is a fun hangout with a beer garden, trivia nights, sports watching, parties, and food trucks."
In its farewell message, Texas Ale Project reflected on its original mission.
"Since opening our doors in 2014, our mission has always been about more than beer. It has been about bringing people together and building enjoyment," the owners say. "What started as a dream became a gathering place where friendships were formed, milestones were celebrated, ideas were shared, and countless pints were raised among family, neighbors, and strangers who quickly became friends."
The brewery thanked customers, distributors, retailers, vendors, musicians, food trucks, and employees for their support over the past 12 years.
"We are especially thankful for the friendships and connections we've made along the way," the owners say. "While this chapter is coming to an end, we’re embarking on new ones, and the memories we've created together will last far beyond our final pour. We look back in awe of the support we had and with sincere appreciation for everyone who helped make Texas Ale Project what it became."
Fans took to the comments to share memories of parties and gatherings at the brewery, along with laments for their favorite beer and requests for recipes.
Due to an outpouring of support after their original announcement, in fact, the owners moved closing day from Saturday to Sunday. Taproom hours in the final days will be 1-9 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 1-1- pm Friday, 12-10 pm Saturday, and 1-8 pm Sunday.
They invite fans to stop by to raise one last pint.
"Please gather your friends and come see us this weekend," they say. "Have a beer, fill a growler, grab a 6 pack and a t-shirt for the memories."