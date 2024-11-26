Say Hi to Santa
Get party-ready with fashion, food + more at The Plaza at Preston Center
If your 12 days of Christmas are beginning to look a lot like six weeks of holiday hustle, then The Plaza at Preston Center is what holiday dreams are made of.
This luxe, open-air shopping destination will supply you with all the fashion, food, and fa-la-la you need to get through the busy celebration season, all while offering an elegant shopping experience topped with dazzling decorations at every turn. You can even stop by to say "hi" to Santa on certain days in exchange for a donation to North Texas Food Bank. Now that's the spirit of the holidays.
For her holiday ensemble
From the perfect LBD to festive cocktail numbers and black-tie fits, Abbey Glass has the dress code covered. Abbey designs every one of her luxury womenswear pieces from start to finish, creating an aura of bespoke charm and playful elegance that’s always in style.
Photo courtesy of The Plaza at Preston Center
For his holiday ensemble
Whether the invite prescribes festive casual or suited-up formality, Pockets Menswear is the place to find a range of high-quality menswear and tailoring.
Photo courtesy of The Plaza at Preston Center
For sparkling jewels
No holiday look is complete without a little dusting of sparkle. At the Matthew Trent studio, you’ll discover a spectacular collection of one-of-a-kind, unique jewelry that will make any look shine.
For the holiday potluck
Sure, you could assemble your own charcuterie board for the next party or potluck, but who has the time? Leave it to the culinary experts at Trova Wine + Market to create delicious boards that are works of art. While you’re at the cozy wine shop, grab a few bottles to have on hand for host gifts.
Photo courtesy of The Plaza at Preston Center
For the perfect scent
Speaking of gifts for friends, neighbors, and coworkers, the incredibly festive Texas holiday candle collection at Society is right on theme. Notes of toasted pecan, vintage leather, spiked eggnog, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon instantly set the mood for a Lone Star holiday. If you want to think beyond this festive time of year, the options are endless for any scent or style you could want.
For the white elephant party
If a white elephant or office gift exchange is on the calendar, swing by Swoozie’s for playful options (ugly sweater beer bottle cover, anyone?). Of course, the shop has so much more to offer, including the largest selection of designer invitations in the country. It also offers lithography and thermography printing, so your holiday cards are now handled, too.
For the holiday cards
At The Plaza at Preston Center, you can even cross photos for those holiday cards off the list. Santa Days are here again, which means a complimentary photo with Old St. Nick when you make a donation to the North Texas Food Bank. Bring the whole family — fur kids are allowed, too!
Photo courtesy of The Plaza at Preston Center
Santa will be ready for all the photo opps on December 7, 14, and 21 from 11 am-4 pm. You’ll find him indoors at 8383 Preston Center Plaza Dr., suite 160, next to Society and Double R Brand.
For a full list of The Plaza at Preston Center's boutiques, restaurants, and events, head here.