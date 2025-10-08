Where to Shop
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 10 new stores to visit in October
The October edition of Where to Shop, CultureMap's monthly roundup of new stores and shopping options, provides a wide range of retail experiences: from the return of a nostalgic toy store to two home furnishing showrooms in Dallas' Design District. There's news of two vintage clothing stores and a new neighborhood in Dallas that's eligible for drone delivery.
Here's where to shop in Dallas right now:
Add Vintage
Deep Ellum vintage clothing store from DJ Max Sanchez has re-opened in a larger space at 119 Murray St., with more room for its diverse collection of men & women's vintage apparel including T-shirts, sweaters, jackets, dresses, pants, and more. Like many vintage retailers, Add Vintage is a big believer in reducing waste and sustainable practices, and believes that every item has a story to tell, whether it's a one-of-a-kind piece or a timeless staple, with something for vintage enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike.
Hideaway Vintage
Vintage shop selling designer duds and collectible items has expanded into a new 4,880-square-foot flagship on the first floor of 250 N. Bishop Ave. Founded by brothers Emmanuel and Juan Villaseñor, Hideaway has become one of Dallas’ top destinations for luxury vintage fashion, streetwear, and accessories. The brothers opened Hideaway three years ago on the second floor of 250 N. Bishop Ave. with just over 2,100 square feet. This expansion more than doubles their footprint, with space for a bigger selection of men’s and women’s clothing, carrying designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Miu Miu, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chrome Hearts, Maison Margiela, Kapital, Undercover, Sacai, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana.
KD Biel
New home retail store in Dallas' Design District showcases exclusive, artisan-made furniture, tabletop pieces, apothecary goods, and original designs by founder Kurt Bielawski (Neiman Marcus, More Design + Build). Merchandised as a series of rooms — including a living room, dining room, kitchen, butler’s pantry, garden room, bedroom, and bathroom — it feels more like a designer’s home than a retail store. Nearly 60 percent of the vendors are exclusive to KD Biel in Dallas, include Arcolaio Italian textiles, Baina Portuguese bath linens, Bergs Potter Italian clay terra cotta, Charvet Editions French kitchen and table linens, British ceramicist John Julian kitchenware, Marius Fabre Frenchsoaps, Match Italian pewter, London-based Perfumer H, Sangre de Fruta Canadian organic botanical skincare, Shore Studio, a British maker of rugs and furniture, The Chocolate Detective, a British chocolatier, and Urban Electric American-made luxury lighting.
Moncler
Alpine outerwear brand founded in Grenoble, France, in 1952 has opened a location in NorthPark Center, on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard's. The chain sells winter jackets, quilted parkas, and windbreakers fabricated primarily from animal parts — goose down feathers, shearling from lamb, etc. — priced from $2,000 to $4,000. Their boutiques are located in posh areas like Beverly Hills, Aspen, and Vail. NorthPark is the second boutique in Dallas, following a location at Highland Park Village.
Snaidero
International name in luxury Italian kitchen and home design has opened in Dallas' Design District at 1617 Hi Line Dr. #460 — the brand’s largest U.S. showroom to date. The 6,500-square-foot space features five of Snaidero’s Sistema kitchen collections, including brands such as Elementi, Way, Link, Frame, and one of its newest products, Quadra. The space not only showcases cabinetry but offers an opportunity to experience the artistry, craftsmanship, and elegance that have defined Snaidero since its founding in 1946 — a space where clients, architects, and designers can bring their vision to life.
Stivali New York
Shoe company has made its Dallas debut with a store off Henderson Avenue at 5045 Willis Ave., in the space previously occupied by furniture store Nick Brock — only the third storefront for the chain that was founded in Brooklyn in 2016. Stivali is a "slow-fashion" label — prioritizing timeless designs that last beyond a single season — with a lineup that includes their popular cowboy boots in a variety of designs priced from $275 to $350, plus tall boots, ankle boots, platforms, sandals, women's shoes, belts, and bags.
Toys “R” Us Grapevine Mills
Toy store chain has opened a storefront at Grapevine Mills mall, part of a comeback following a bankruptcy in 2018. The store features the latest must-have toys alongside timeless classics including Legos, Hot Wheels, Barbie dolls, Toys "R" Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, games, crayons, stuffed animals, plushie toys, collectibles, books, arts & crafts, and more.
Walmart at 9301 Forest Ln.
Walmart and Zipline are partnering on launch drone delivery in the city of Dallas, bringing autonomous delivery to certain areas around DFW — which now includes the Walmart Supercenter at 9301 Forest Ln. This is the second Dallas site to receive the Zipline delivery service, following a first that debuted in South Dallas in September.
Warby Parker
Eyewear brand just opened its first location in Arlington at 4000 Arlington Highlands Blvd., #153. They're on an opening spree around DFW lately; this is the 10th location in DFW and the 23rd in Texas. The location will carry the brand’s full optical and sunglass assortment, third-party contact lenses, accessories, in-store eye exams. and will stock the new Fall 2025 collection.
Allen Premium Outlets
Outlet mall is celebrating its 25th anniversary with promotions and gifts-with-purchases at participating retailers throughout October such as a sneaker customization and a denim customization — with purchase, that is. The full schedule is here.