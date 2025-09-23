Today's Hipster News
Ultra-hipster Dallas shop Hideaway Vintage expands in Bishop Arts
A vintage shop selling high-end merchandise has opened in Dallas' Bishop Arts District: Hideaway Vintage, which sells designer duds and collectible items, has expanded into a new 4,880-square-foot flagship on the first floor of 250 N. Bishop Ave.
Founded by brothers Emmanuel and Juan Villaseñor, Hideaway has become one of Dallas’ top destinations for luxury vintage fashion, streetwear, and accessories. The brothers opened Hideaway three years ago on the second floor of 250 N. Bishop Ave. with just over 2,100 square feet. This expansion more than doubles their footprint, with space for a bigger selection of men’s and women’s clothing, carrying designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Miu Miu, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chrome Hearts, Maison Margiela, Kapital, Undercover, Sacai, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana.
Hideaway has won nods for "Best Vintage" in local publications and have been name-dropped in national pubs including Vogue, although in exactly the snotty provincial manner one might expect from Vogue, such as this piece on the popularity of vintage:
"I turned to the vintage hauls tag during a recent trip to Dallas, which I grew up not too far from. Through some sleuthing, a high-end consignment shop, Hideaway, that sold a staggering array of Raf Simons, Commes Des Garçons, and Helmut Lang. I didn’t think a shop—or even an audience—for vintage avant-garde fashion existed in the city. I felt like I was back in New York."
They make trips abroad to stock new merchandise such as this recent Kapital Champetre BORO ZIP UP Blouson (Virgin Mary) jacket — "brought back by us personally when visiting Japan last week," they say — as well as unique collectibles such as this enchanting iridescent polished bear toy-bot made by the unsavory-named artist Pushead.
Event alert
On September 28, they'll host a rare pop-up by Inu-San Onigiri, the elusive Japanese pop-up shop concept which has been on hiatus, but who will be at the shop starting at 3 pm with a limited number of onigiris, the irresistible seaweed-wrapped handheld rice snack, don't ask how many, they can't say, it's until supplies run out, no ordering ahead, you gotta be there, man.
It's all very ultra-hipster stuff.
“Creativity has always been at the heart of who we are,” said co-founder Emmanuel Villaseñor. “Curating pieces and watching people fall in love with them has been one of the best parts of this journey."
The move marks not only a milestone for the Villaseñor brothers, but also for Bishop Arts.
“Our community is made up of people from all walks of life who come to visit Bishop Arts,” said Juan Villaseñor. “We’re here for the long run. We love what we do, and we pour everything we have into it.”