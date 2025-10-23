Let's Shop
3 new brands to shop at NorthPark Center during Partners Card
It’s the time of year again when Dallas shoppers can give back simply by treating themselves. Partners Card, the beloved annual shopping event benefitting The Family Place, returns October 24 through November 2, offering 20% discounts at more than 750 retailers and and 10% off at certain restaurants across North Texas.
Every $100 Partners Card purchase directly supports The Family Place and its mission to end family violence in North Texas, helping fund shelter, counseling, and safety for survivors.
At the heart of the Partners Card action is NorthPark Center, the city’s premier shopping destination and a longtime supporter of The Family Place. Each year the mall becomes a hub for style-lovers looking to shop for good (just keep an eye out for those iconic red and purple balloons), and this year three brands are making their Partners Card debut at NorthPark Center:
- Away: The cult-favorite travel brand known for its sleek and functional luggage brings modern wanderlust energy to the mix. The brand’s mission — to make travel seamless and inspiring — aligns perfectly with Partners Card’s spirit of connection and community.
- Gianvito Rossi: A new jewel in NorthPark’s luxury lineup, this Italian label epitomizes craftsmanship and elegance. Known for its minimalist yet empowering shoe designs, Gianvito Rossi’s participation marks a stylish expansion of the event’s fashion footprint.
- Varley: Founded by husband-and-wife duo Lara and Ben Mead, Varley bridges the gap between activewear and ready-to-wear. Expect refined knits, sleek outerwear, and effortlessly polished pieces for an elevated wardrobe designed for how you live and move.
Shoppers can purchase their $100 Partners Card online or at participating stores. For a full list of NorthPark Center’s participating retailers and restaurants, head here.