World Cup shopping
FIFA World Cup 2026 vending machines dispense merch in North Texas
FIFA World Cup hats are sure to be the hottest fashion accessory of summer in Dallas, and now getting one is as easy as buying a Dr Pepper.
Vending machines dispensing officially licensed FIFA merchandise have been installed at two Dallas-Fort Worth shopping centers:
- Shops at Legacy East in Plano, near Half Shells (7201 Bishop Rd #E4, Plano)
- Southlake Town Square in Southlake, located in the breezeway next to Rowan (1426 Civic Pl, Southlake)
Two World Cup merch vending machines have popped up in North Texas.Photo by Asper Photography
Unless you have high-priced tickets to the games, these are sure to be the most convenient way to purchase tournament-themed souvenirs and apparel around the clock, in person.
According to a release, the machines will be available 24 hours a day through August 1, 2026.
They are stocked with officially licensed FIFA World Cup 2026 items including hats, scarves, mascot figurines, necklaces, collectible souvenirs, and other fan gear.
According to the FIFA website, hats run about $35-$45, mascot plushes are $35, and a Lego FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Trophy is $325.
The installations are among the first of their kind at North Texas retail centers and arrive as anticipation continues to build for the FIFA World Cup's return to the United States.
"As North Texas prepares to welcome fans from around the world, the merchandise machines offer visitors an early chance to join the excitement and celebrate the growing soccer energy sweeping across the region," says the release.
Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to be one of the tournament's busiest host regions, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors (or more) from around the globe, beginning in early June.
Get your hands on a replica trophy made of Legos.Photo by Asper Photography
Nine FIFA World Cup matches (more than in any other host city) will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, dubbed "Dallas Stadium," for the tournament. They will start with Netherlands vs. Japan on June 14, followed by England vs. Croatia on June 17, Argentina vs. Austria on June 22, Japan vs. Sweden on June 25, and Jordan vs. Argentina on June 27.
The stadium will also host two Round of 32 matches (June 30 and July 3), one Round of 16 match (July 6), and one Semi-Final match (July 14).