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Spa Castle Texas to reopen with major wellness upgrades in Carrollton
Spa-goers, exhale: Spa Castle Texas is ready to unveil a refreshed look and new features, following a major renovation aimed at expanding its signature hydrotherapy and Korean-style wellness offerings.
According to a release, the Carrollton wellness destination will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, July 4 at 9 am, introducing upgraded saunas, new spa experiences, and expanded programming as part of a broader long-term vision to evolve into a full-scale wellness and hospitality hub in North Texas. (More details on the grand opening festivities are TBA, they say.)
“The transformation reflects growing consumer demand for immersive wellness experiences,” the owners say in a release.
The overhaul marks the first phase of that plan, with additional upgrades - including hotel enhancements and expanded event space - slated for a future phase. For now, guests will find new and refreshed amenities designed around traditional Korean jjimjilbang culture and global hydrotherapy techniques.
One of the saunas at Spa Castle.Photo courtesy of Spa Castle Texas
Per the release, highlights of the renovation include:
Elevated Hydrotherapy & Sauna Experience: All pools and saunas have been custom-designed in-house using specialized equipment imported from Korea, Japan, Germany, and other countries renowned for their wellness traditions. Spa Castle has upgraded its sauna systems with new heaters that deliver higher temperatures and improved performance.
Reimagined Himalayan Salt Sauna: The newly introduced Himalayan Salt Sauna features authentic salt blocks sourced from Pakistan and a dramatic French stretch ceiling. Inspired by Spa Castle's sister property, Balian Springs, the space will host specialty programming, including hot yoga and guided wellness experiences.
New River Rock Foot Bath: Guests can now enjoy a therapeutic soaking experience in the new River Rock Foot Bath, featuring a natural stone pathway designed to provide an acupressure-style foot massage.
Expanded Wellness Programming: Spa Castle will partner with local wellness practitioners and businesses to offer monthly activations including yoga, Pilates, meditation, sound healing, and other holistic wellness experiences.
New Korean Beauty Experiences: The day spa will soon launch Savor's signature Korean Glass Facial, along with a curated collection of Korean skincare products. These offerings will serve as the foundation for Spa Castle's future K-Beauty Lab concept.
Looking ahead, they say, Phase II will focus on upgrades to the on-site boutique hotel and the property’s 8,000-square-foot banquet and event space, positioning Spa Castle as a regional destination for weddings, corporate retreats, and large-scale gatherings.
Spa Castle Texas is at 1020 Raiford Rd, Carrollton. For pricing information (including grand-opening specials) and to purchase admission, visit the website.