Sweater Weather
Dallas' first ugly Christmas sweater shop for 2024 is about to open
It doesn't seem possible but the first ugly Christmas sweater shop for the 2024 season is about to open: It's The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop, and it's returning to what is a surprising location for a sweater shop: inside Punch Bowl Social, the restaurant bowling entertainment destination in Deep Ellum, where it will hold forth as a limited-time pop-up during the holidays.
The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop will run from Friday, November 15-Tuesday, December 24, during Punch Bowl Social’s regular hours: Monday-Thursday 4 pm–12 am; Friday-Saturday from 11 am-2 am, and Sunday 11 am–12 am.
Guests can peruse an assortment of upcycled and brand new holiday sweaters, ranging in price from $15 to $40, while sampling seasonal cocktails and shareable dishes, not to mention the venue's holiday décor and games including bowling, karaoke, darts, and arcade games.
The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop was founded in 2013 by Dallas-based vintage clothing guru Jeremy Turner after he noticed a demand at his mobile thrift store. First covered by none other than CultureMap, his shop went on to become national news, influencing hordes of hipsters everywhere to embrace the sweaters in an ironic manner.
Turner took a multi-year hiatus during COVID but relaunched at Punch Bowl Social Dallas in 2023. In 2024, in addition to Dallas, he'll expand to Chicago and Austin for the first time.
“Following the successful launch of the pop-up series last year, we’re excited to continue our partnership with Jeremy and The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop to spread some holiday cheer in Dallas” said Jencey Keeton, chief marketing officer of Punch Bowl Social. “During this year’s activation, we’ll be showcasing a collection of over-the-top holiday-inspired knits that are guaranteed to bring an extra touch of merriment this season.”
“I’m thrilled to be bringing The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop back to Punch Bowl Social this year to inspire Dallasites to get into the holiday spirit,” said Turner. “Together, we’ve created a whimsical shopping experience that will be a fun and memorable way to celebrate the holidays.”
In addition to the sweaters, Punch Bowl Social will be pouring cocktails, zero proof and punch, including To Me, You are Perfect, a fruit-forward punch served by the bowl or single cup; We Slept In!, a twist on the classic margarita; I Triple-Dog-Dare Ya, an old fashioned served with Ralphie glasses and a pickled filthy cherry and Son of a Nutcracker, an espresso martini also available in a N/A version, along with a variety of eats.