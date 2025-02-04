Treat Yourself
Pamper yourself or someone special in February at this decadent Dallas spa
As 2025 unfolds, self-care is more than a luxury — it’s a necessity. And what better way to embrace it than with the latest high-tech facial treatments and indulgent Valentine’s experiences at Vivian’s Boutique Spa?
Whether you’re celebrating love, friendship, or simply treating yourself, Vivian’s is the perfect retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation.
A tranquil escape
Located at the corner of Ross and Greenville since 2017, Vivian’s Boutique Spa is a serene haven carefully crafted by owner Kristin Barton. With a background on Wall Street, Barton’s fast-paced career fueled her passion for self-care, leading her to establish a space that prioritizes well-being.
Relax and reset with a massage. Photo courtesy of Vivian's Boutique Spa
"I truly believe that self-care sets you up to be the best version of yourself," Barton says. "When you are refreshed and healthy, you can offer more care and support to your friends and family and bring more energy and creativity to your work.”
Offering an array of facials, massages, and foot rituals, Vivian’s ensures every guest receives both relaxation and visible results.
Valentine’s specials: A sweet escape for two (or just for you!)
Whether you’re planning a romantic spa date or a fun Galentine’s outing, Vivian’s has designed special Valentine’s treatments to delight the senses:
- Double-Dipped Chocolate Strawberry Massage: A decadent experience with strawberry oil, chocolate lotion, and warm stones.
- Kiss of Bliss Strawberry Cheesecake Facial: Featuring a glycolic vanilla mask, a bakuchiol booster serum, and a sugar scrub lip treatment.
- Strawberry Chocolate Fondue Foot Ritual: A blissful combination of a chocolate mask, warm stones, and strawberry shea butter massage.
The couples room.Photo courtesy of Vivian's Boutique Spa
Introducing the new facial menu
"It’s the perfect blend of relaxation and results," says Barton of the spa's revamped facial offerings. Designed to eliminate the guesswork, this new and improved menu includes the Fresh Start Facial, Next-Level Nourishment Facial, and a seasonal facial, each fully customized to target multiple skin concerns in a single session.
“Our team of expert estheticians will carefully select the perfect cleanser, exfoliant, and mask all tailored to you, ensuring that your skin looks and feels its very best," Barton vows.
Ice globes are included in the Fresh Start Facial.Photo courtesy of Vivian's Boutique Spa
Upgrade your glow
Enhance your facial with cutting-edge add-ons, including:
- Lift & Sculpt: Electro-muscle stimulation to tone and lift facial muscles — 1,300 times stronger than microcurrent!
- LED therapy: Choose from red (collagen-boosting), blue (acne-fighting), or green (skin-soothing) light therapy.
- Oxygen infusion: Hydrate and brighten with a fine mist of oxygen and active serums.
- Neck treatment: Create a plumper, perkier neckline with a collagen neck mask and an ultra-smoothing neck cream.
- Enzyme peel, jelly masks, and firm-tastic eyes: Address everything from hydration to fine lines for a complete skincare upgrade.
Add a LED treatment. Photo courtesy of Vivian's Boutique Spa
HydroFacials: A brand-new experience
Vivian’s is excited to introduce HydroFacials, a hydrodermabrasion treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses the skin with potent serums for a glowing complexion.
“Talk about a facial that does it all!" says Barton. "The HydroFacial is a powerhouse treatment. No matter if your skin is dry, oily, or sensitive, this innovative treatment can be tailored just for you. By gently sweeping away dead skin cells while pumping your skin full of the nourishing goodness it craves, the HydroFacial delivers radiant skin without causing irritation. It’s the perfect way to get that healthy, luminous glow we all want.”
HydroFacials are new.Photo courtesy of Vivian's Boutique Spa
With five different versions options, including the Ultimate HydroFacial — which combines LED therapy and Lift & Sculpt technology — there’s a perfect treatment for every skincare goal.
Plan your perfect Valentine’s at Vivian’s
Make this Valentine’s season extra special by indulging in a self-care experience designed to leave you feeling refreshed and radiant.
Book a treatment for yourself or a loved one today, or visit Vivian’s Valentine’s page to explore packages like My Berry Favorite Valentine and Love You Berry Much. Because nothing says love — whether for yourself or someone special — like the gift of relaxation and luminous skin.