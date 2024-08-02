Shopping News
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 6 top new shops & sales for August
August is here but in 2024, there are no summer doldrums when it comes to shopping — and that's good news for Where to Shop, CultureMap's monthly roundup of store openings, re-openings, and hot sales.
This edition has a little bit of everything: from a celebrity-favorite boutique to a legacy Dallas jeweler moving into a grand new space.
Here's where to shop in Dallas for August:
Aritzia
Popular fashion retailer known for its "everyday luxury" wardrobe essentials, has opened a new boutique at Legacy West shopping mall in Plano — Aritzia has won over celebrity fans including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Meghan Markle, to name a few, and has partnered on campaigns with Emma Chamberlain, Pamela Anderson and Irina Shayk. Their lineup incudes effortless-looking blazers, shorts, skirts, slinky tops, comfortable pants, from brands like Citizen of Humanity and Sunday Best, and they're currently having a sale. Check out these cool Cache cargo pants in a variety of olive hues, originally $128 and now only $37.99. This is the third Dallas-area location for this retailer founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, joining stores in NorthPark Center and Southlake.
Forty Five Ten
Luxury boutique across from the Hotel Joule in downtown Dallas that champions the new, unconventional, and eclectic is having a big sale with items priced up to 70 percent off. A Vivienne Westwood ruffled blouse that was $915 is now $275. A colorful maxi dress by Kika Vargas that was $910 is now $273. A stripey Rosie Assoulin sweater that was $595 is now $179. Oh, the latest fall arrivals are in, too — but don't get distracted! Stick to the sale! Stay focused on the sale!
Martini Consignment
Recognized by Vogue as one of the world's best vintage stores, Martini Consignment specializes in "pre-loved" designer clothing, with a great selection of one-of-a-kind items including haute couture and accessories that span the decades, from names like Chanel, Louboutin, and Pierre Cardin. The store recently relocated to a new space next door at 2923 N. Henderson Ave. — slightly bigger, slightly fresher — where they still have some pieces left from the recently-acquired exclusive private collection of the late Amy Gaeta, a fashionista who bestowed her wardrobe from the NYC nightlife scene during the 1970s-90s with treasures from Norma Kamali, Betsey Johnson, and Larry Legaspi. (And if you want to observe something wild, check out this Betsey Johnson ensemble they're selling and compare it to the Jil Sander blouse that's on sale at Forty Five Ten.)
Kendra Scott x The Dallas Cowboys Inspired Collection
New collection represents an exclusive partnership with The Dallas Cowboys, experience Kendra Scott styles, from fashion to fine jewelry. The collection features iconic silhouettes — stars, boots, a cute little megaphone — sporting the Cowboys' signature silver and blue color scheme. Game day fanatics will be the primary audience for pieces like the pair of football gold stud earrings in orange goldstone for $65, or the tiny cowboy boot 14k white gold pendant necklace in blue sapphire for $400. But other pieces, such as the Elisa gold pendant necklace in cobalt for $55 will surely have a more universal appeal. The collection will be available at Kendra Scott locations across the Dallas, Texas, and online.
Warby Parker
The game-changing eyeglass wear company has opened a location in Preston Park Colonnade, their second store in Plano (the first being Legacy West, which opened in 2017) and as they've evolved, they've become a one-stop shop for holistic eye care. The new store carries their full assortment of optical and sun offerings, including their sassy Summer 2024 Collection, which channels summers past with graphic silhouettes from the 60s and 70s, made modern with new shades and finishes. In 2019, they introduced their own brand of daily contact lenses called Scout by Warby Parker, and they also do eye exams. This location makes the eighth in DFW but it's the only one featuring brightly colored, geometric custom murals by Texas-raised artist Bailey Sullivan.
Ylang 23
Renowned designer jewelry brand is now open at its new location at The Shops of Highland Park: an expansive, luxurious setting spanning 3,200 square feet, with a new color palette and some favorite touches such as a featured shop for the work of Retrouvaí designer Kristy Stone; a red travertine table for events; a Janet Werner painting, and a full wall of Maison C Coven wallpaper that evokes fantasy and folklore. The new location is also conveniently located a few stores down from sister company Wildlike, a piercing brand founded in 2021, which also has a location in New York.