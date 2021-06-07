It's tricky when you're shopping for the man who has everything — or denies that he needs anything more — but there are a few presents that he's guaranteed to love. Scan this list of gift ideas from Fine Art America, and then get shopping before June 20.

Wall art

Surely there's a wall in his life that needs sprucing up. From high-quality art prints made with archival ink to those printed on acrylic, metal, and wood, the material options are nearly as endless as the subjects. New to the site is the ability to transform personal photos into digitally painted masterpieces. You can even order the prints framed, so there's no down time between unwrapping and hanging.

Mobile phone cases

Whether he's an iPhone guy or a Samsung man, there's a case here for him. Choose from minimalist music icons to abstract artworks to photorealistic images, all custom manufactured in two to three days and with a money-back guarantee.

Fleece blankets

Perfect for family movie nights or picnics in the park, these luxuriously soft, 100-percent fleece blankets are available in two different sizes and featured incredible artwork on the top surface. You even get to choose from two different styles: plush fleece and sherpa fleece.

Hoodies or T-shirts

Whether you go for a badass graphic, classic saying, or iconic character (they have Marvel, DC Comics, Universal, and more in their brand stable), you'll get to choose from a variety of body styles, colors, and materials.

Stationery

You might think most men wouldn't be into stationery, but remember this includes spiral notebooks, fun greeting cards, and even stickers. Give him somewhere to map out plans and jot down his thoughts, or toss in a few stickers to dress up his laptop, guitar case, bike, or car.

