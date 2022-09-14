Home decor fair at Dallas Design District promises 3 days of eye-popping design

A California event that celebrates all things design-related is making its Dallas debut: Called WestEdge Dallas, it's coming to the Design District September 16-18 at Dallas Market Hall, where attendees can shop home furnishings brands, many new or cutting-edge, plus hobnob with designers and industry pros.

The first WestEdge Design Fair was launched in 2013 by a pair of entrepreneurs, Megan Reilly and Troy Durst, who saw demand for a high-end design show on the West Coast. The annual confab brings together interior designers, architects, landscape designers, and home design experts. Attendees call it a must, but of course they would, from exhibits to panel talks to networking to catching up on the latest trends, which we hope and pray will be a shift away from painting brick houses gray. Please. Don't paint the brick.

Observing that Dallas is the design epicenter in the Southwest, they decided to expand.

"Many of our clients have expressed that this market is their highest-performing area of the country (even more so than New York and Los Angeles)," their statement says. "Hence the demand for a curated design fair experience which introduces interior designers, architects, builders, developers, targeted homeowners/consumers to established brands and independent makers/designers of premium furniture, lighting, kitchen + bath, outdoor furnishings, hardware, flooring and more." Who doesn't love a hence.

Over the course of the three-day event in Dallas, manufacturers and artisanal makers will unveil the latest home furnishings, demonstrations, design talks, and just generally revel in a floor-wide celebration. It's a little like a trade show, but open to the public as well.

The hall will be broken into five areas:

Culinary pavilion. Chef and mixologist demonstrations and tastings, luxury appliances, and samplings by Dallas chefs and culinary personalities.

Homework. New section of the fair will feature a series of vignettes that speak to home office design and the trends that have proliferated as a result of more people working from home over the last couple years.

Made Modern. Sought-after section is one of the fastest-growing feature areas of the fair. It highlights independent designers, makers, and artists of limited edition, one-of-a-kind furniture, lighting, and more for both residential and commercial sectors. Guests can meet the designers and most items will be available for purchase and/or customizable.

Outdoor Lounge. Take a break from the show floor, enjoy a cocktail and the most stylish outdoor furnishings.

WestEdge Shop. Pop-up offers will sell unique contemporary design items such as home accessories and architecture-inspired jewelry, in a cash and carry environment.

There's a sneak-peek opening party on Friday night and then Saturday and Sunday will be open 10 am-5 pm. Their wish list includes a turnout of at least 5,000, 150 exhibiting brands, 40 speakers, industry associations, and 20-plus media partners. Wait a minute, media partners, has CultureMap been invited? Some, though not 150, exhibitors are listed on their website, incorporating local artists such as Carmen Menza and Ricardo Paniagua.

Tickets are $20 per day or $45 for all weekend, and you get entry to ArtExpo, a mega-art festival that's also coming to Dallas for the first time that weekend.