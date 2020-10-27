The coronavirus pandemic has turned most of us into amateur interior designers, as we're suddenly compelled to freshen up our living spaces. But at the same time, redecorating on a budget is the goal, and there's one simple way to make a big impact without spending big cash: artwork.

Fine Art America's online marketplace is one of the easiest ways to plan a new look for your space, no matter your style.

Updates aren't limited to your walls

The Santa Monica-based website curates hundreds of thousands of independent artists and iconic brands through millions of unique products, spanning canvases, prints, tapestries, and even accessories like tote bags, yoga mats, and phone cases.

Support indie artists

The best part is it's an affordable entry point to sophisticated wall art, and there's a great chance you'll end up supporting an up-and-coming artist. Indie designers can create a portfolio showcasing their work and then print on demand for customers all over the world.

And if you don't know exactly what might strike your fancy, you can discover everything from skylines and landscapes to celeb-inspired retro prints.

Create your own

You can even upload your own images — vacation memories, family portraits, popular Instagram posts — and have Fine Art America's team transform them into high-quality pieces you'll be proud to display around your home.

With 16 global production facilities in five different countries, all running 24 hours per day, each product is ready to ship in only two to three days.

Get lost in the options, and then get excited to see your new space.