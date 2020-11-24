In a year where nothing is easy, take a little comfort knowing that your holiday shopping can be simple. Fine Art America has a slew of gifts that are unique, fun, and completely customizable, including its most popular option: jigsaw puzzles.

Here are the details on a few ideas to get you started:

Custom jigsaw puzzles

Starting at only $35, you can create a personalized puzzle with any image you choose — it's as simple as a few clicks. You'll get a thoughtful, one-of-a kind gift that is sure to bring a big smile to any puzzle-lover's face.

Jigsaw puzzles

Kids, grandparents, and co-workers alike would appreciate one of the many puzzles from Fine Art America. Far from your average designs, the puzzles range from historical depictions to quirky animated art. Choose from either 18-by-24 or 20-by-28-inch puzzles at 500 or 1,000 pieces, respectively.

Wood prints

Adding another dimension to wall art, wood prints have a distinct look that offer character to any space. Each image is printed directly onto a sheet of three-quarter-inch thick maple wood using archival inks designed to last for 75 years without fading. Choose from a wide range of available images or upload your own. Bonus: Buy your prints on Black Friday to get 25 percent off all wall art.

Phone cases

Available for Samsung Galaxy phones and any model of iPhone (including the new 12), phone cases come in an array of artistic designs and expressions. There are also carrying cases — zip pouches and tote bags — which would make a perfect, coordinated companion gift to a phone case.

Custom clothing and apparel

Everyone loves a comfy T-shirt, and this year you can get a customized version. Choose the logo, design, art, or photo that you want printed on the shirt and order away. Tank tops and sweatshirts are also available and come in men's, women's, and kids' sizes. And for the quintessential 2020 stocking stuffer, pick up a few custom face masks for the whole family.

Fine Art America has 16 production facilities operating 24/7 in five different countries, so the online art retailer is ready to get your gifts to your front door quickly. Expect your purchases to ship in about two or three days.