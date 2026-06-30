TV alert
Dallas attorney to compete for $100K on HGTV competition series
A Dallas attorney-turned-interior designer is taking both her design talents and competitive instincts to national television: Chalon Clark will compete on the new season of HGTV's Renovation Resort Showdown, premiering Wednesday, July 1.
According to a release, Clark will compete alongside friend and contractor Liz Truluck on the renovation competition series hosted by Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler. Clark is the only competitor from Texas.
The show pits four contractor-designer teams against each another as they renovate waterfront cabins at a lakeside resort. Teams are judged on design, craftsmanship, budgets, timelines, and other renovation challenges. The winning duo takes home a $100,000 prize.
Clark has an unconventional résumé for an HGTV contestant. She is the founder of a Dallas interior design firm called Design Redefined and also a practicing trial attorney and partner at Husch Blackwell law firm.
She says the two careers have more in common than people might think.
"People are often surprised to learn that the same skills that make me successful as a trial lawyer translate directly into design," Clark says in the release. "Both require listening carefully, solving complex problems, advocating for a vision, and paying attention to every detail. Whether I'm preparing for a trial or designing a space, my goal is the same: to create something intentional, impactful, and meaningful."
Clark's Design Redefined specializes in residential, commercial, and resort projects. She says her work focuses on creating personalized spaces that reflect each client's story while balancing style and function.
Her design work has been featured in publications including Martha Stewart Living and House Beautiful.
Clark says appearing on the show is also about encouraging others to pursue passions beyond their primary careers.
"I hope I'm an inspiration to anyone who feels stuck in a career that no longer reflects everything they are," Clark says. "Your passions don't have to die because you've become successful in one area of life. You can make room for them. I'm still a trial lawyer, but I've also built a design business and now find myself on HGTV. You don't have to choose just one version of yourself."
The new season of Renovation Resort Showdown premieres July 1 on HGTV; check cable and streaming services for local times.