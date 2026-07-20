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Luxury outdoor furniture retailer from Austin opens Frisco showroom
A city that's known for enjoying life al fresco is exporting a favorite outdoor furniture retailer to North Texas: Austin-based Anthony's Patio has opened a new showroom in Frisco.
It's the 23-year-old brand's only location outside of Austin and first in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The showroom occupies 3,784 square feet at 2401 Internet Blvd., Ste. 108, in the Hall Park mixed-use development, across from The Star in Frisco.
The lease also includes plans for a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio showroom that will serve as an experiential display space, a release notes.
Founded more than two decades ago, Anthony's Patio is a family-owned company based in Austin that specializes in high-end outdoor furnishings for homeowners as well as design professionals, including interior designers, landscape architects, and custom home builders.
"We curate premium outdoor furnishings from the world’s leading brands, bringing together quality, design, and craftsmanship that isn’t found in typical retail environments," says the website. "Every piece we carry is selected with intention, allowing us to offer a collection that feels refined, cohesive, and distinctly our own."
Featured collections include Dedon, Tuuci, Gloster, Castelle, Brown Jordan, Vondom, Kingsley Bate, Janus et Cie, and Barlow Tyrie.
The Frisco location will serve as the company's showroom, while the Austin store will remain the flagship. (The website notes that it will move from its current Austin location, at 12701 Hill Country Blvd., to a new spot in the fall.)
Austin residents take their outdoor living seriously, even opening up the city's top backyards, gardens, and outdoor living spaces on an annual Outdoor Living Tour each spring.
“We’re excited to bring Anthony’s Patio to Hall Park,” founder Anthony Muscariello says in the release. “After spending time on the property and seeing the level of detail in the artwork and design, it was clear there was a natural alignment with what we do. Our clients have always appreciated originality, and we see a strong synergy here.”
Anthony's Patio is available by appointment only, seven days a week, in both Austin and Frisco.
The addition further diversifies Hall Park's tenant mix, which also includes restaurants, entertainment, public art, and other amenities.
“Anthony’s Patio is a strong addition to the Hall Park tenant roster,” says Brad Gibson, vice president of leasing at Hall Group. "We’re excited to see Anthony’s Patio bring a highly customized, design-driven showroom experience into the campus and fully utilize the space in a way that reflects both their brand and the flexibility of the environment.”
Hall Park, developed by Hall Group in the mid-1990s, encompasses 2.6 million square feet of office space across 16 buildings. The campus also features three miles of walking trails and more than 200 works of public art, including the Texas Sculpture Garden. The long-term master plan calls for approximately 9.5 million square feet of mixed-use development.