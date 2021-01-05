Dallas rideshare giant goes west to California city hit hard by COVID-19

Dallas-based Alto is taking a chance on LA. The four-year-old rideshare and delivery company that prides itself on safety has launched service in Los Angeles, which is in the throes of a COVID-19 crisis.

According to a release, the company wants to provide "the safest, most consistent, and highest quality experience" to those needing rides around the city — including curbside pickup at LAX Airport. Dallas travelers flying to LAX can now schedule their pickup in advance.

“At such a critical time, we’re thrilled to bring Alto’s elevated rideshare and delivery experience to the Los Angeles market,” says Will Coleman, Alto co-founder and CEO, in the release. “Knowing how many people have benefited from our consistent, high-quality and safe offerings in our initial market in Texas, we know we have a lot to offer to the LA community.”

Founded in 2018 in Dallas, the company has since expanded to Fort Worth and Houston. Los Angeles is its first launch outside of Texas.

As a ride-share app (available for either iPhone or Android), Alto touts itself as a safer, more consistent approach to hailing a ride. Its fleet of new SUVs is driven by employees who receive salaries and benefits. Each car is branded with the Alto logo (so riders can be sure they're stepping into the right vehicle), and cloud-based cameras capture both interior and exterior videos of the ride.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Alto has committed to daily service checks, deep cleaning procedures including between-ride cleanings, plexiglass barriers between driver and passenger compartments, and more.

While anyone can use the Alto app, monthly $12.95 memberships make rides more economical for regular users.