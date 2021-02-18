Home » Innovation
Space news

Texas' Johnson Space Center and NASA celebrate unprecedented Mars Perseverance landing

Perseverance rover landing Mars helicopter
Perseverance has landed on Mars.  Illustration courtesy of NASA

While Texas is in the depths of a historic freeze, a major cosmic milestone is cause for celebration. NASA — and Houston's Johnson Space Center — are toasting the landing of Perseverance, the amiable roving vehicle, on Mars.

The reliable rover touched down on the rocky Red Planet at approximately 2:55 pm Texas time on Thursday, February 18, to cheers at JSC and at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, which is spearheading the mission.

In a harrowing descent, described by NASA tech crews as “seven minutes of terror,” the rover plunged through the thin Martian atmosphere at more than 12,000 mph. A 70-foot parachute and powered descent slowed the rover to about 2 mph before a “sky crane maneuver,” and soft landing at Mars’ Jezero Crater.

Importantly, the intrepid Perseverance is carrying the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter – that will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. Aside from undertaking crucial experiments and sample collections, the first order of business is ensuring that Perseverance is “healthy,” said NASA Perseverance staffer Jessica Samuels on NASA TV.

“If there’s one thing we know, it’s that landing on Mars is never easy,” said NASA associate administrator for Communications Marc Etkind, in a statement. “But as NASA’s fifth Mars rover, Perseverance has an extraordinary engineering pedigree and mission team. We are excited to invite the entire world to share this exciting event with us!”

You can watch highlights and catch live footage on NASA TV online.

