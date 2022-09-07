Dallas' Richard Rawlings gets into hemp with Gas Monkey Garage collaboration

A Dallas company has collaborated with famed car guy Richard Rawlings on a handy new product made from hemp. Called Gas Monkey Spill-Jack, it's a plant-based item made from magical hemp that you use to absorb oil and other spills, named for Gas Monkey Garage, Rawlings' acclaimed hot-rod car shop.

The product is made by Generation Hemp, Inc., whose regular business is to dry, clean, process, and store hemp. They recently started getting into the consumer field when they launched an animal bedding item in 2021. Called Rowdy Rooster Hemp, it's animal bedding made from hemp hurd, which a release helpfully explains is the woody inner portion of the hemp stalk.

Hemp hurd animal bedding is more than twice as absorbent as wood shavings, is low dust, and its natural properties are resistant to bacteria, mold, and pests, making it one of the healthiest materials for bedding. It's also super soft on the little roosters' feet.

Spill-Jack is their second consumer goods offering, and was discovered at the company's own processing facilities, where they were dealing with hemp oil spills that seemed similar to oil spills you'd find in an automotive garage. They started to use hemp hurd to soak up those spills, and found it worked faster and better than kitty litter, which is what most garages use.

A brief treatise on spill absorbers

Spill absorbents fall into three categories: mineral based, animal or vegetable based, and synthetic or organic polymers.

The challenge is finding a material that does not pose a threat to health or the environment, whether that threat occurs with how the material is procured or whether it shows up during use.

For example, a widely used spill absorbent material in products is Bentonite Clay. But it's very dusty; has warnings of containing unsafe levels of lead; and has been associated with a number of health complaints in humans.

And now, back to hemp

Hemp hurd is preferable to products that contain chemicals, says Generation Hemp chairman and CEO Gary Evans.

"Most of the current products used are not the best environmental options, and other eco-friendly options just don't perform as well," Evans says.

The company brought their magical hemp stalks to Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Garage for a demo. Evans says everyone was "somewhat stunned" at how well Spill-Jack performed.

"Our team was very excited to collaborate with Richard and Gas Monkey," he says. "Getting the stamp of approval from such a well known automotive brand is one thing, but to then have the founder put his brand behind our product was just unexpected. In fact, it was our visit to Gas Monkey Garage that inspired our product's name, Spill-Jack. If you can jack up a car, you can jack up a spill!"

The initial products in the Gas Monkey Spill-Jack line will come in three sizes:

large 20 pound bag that can absorb approximately 24 gallons of oil

medium sized bag that can absorb approximately 9 liters of oil

mini-bag singles sold individually or in six-packs and can be kept in the purse or glove box to clean up any spills on the go, including pet messes

The mini-bag singles cost $1.99 each. Put one in your purse!

Rawlings is busy these days: He's opening two locations of his restaurant and live music venue, Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, and he's also about to sell off nearly his entire collection of classic restored cars in a big auction taking place in September.