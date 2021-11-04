5 Dallas-area companies earn spots on new Inc. list of best-led in U.S.

Local workers looking for employment have a new resource to find the best of the best. Five Dallas-area companies have earned spots on Inc.'s new list of the country's best-led midsize businesses.

The companies and their rankings are:

Goosehead Insurance Agency, Westlake, No. 148

The Container Store, Coppell, No. 153

Sabre, Southlake, No. 181

Trintech, Addison, No. 184

MB2 Dental, Carrollton, No. 203

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion, or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion. With help from Pitchbook and Shango Labs, Inc. sifted through data related to management excellence for more than 10,000 companies.

“This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “With their leadership, all businesses will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.”

Bozeman, Montana-based software company Snowflake tops the Inc. list.

The DFW area's top-ranking company, Goosehead Insurance Agency, was founded in 2003 in the affluent suburb of Westlake and is led by Mark Jones. Inc. describes it as "an independent U.S. insurance agency offering best coverage and pricing for automotive, homeowners, flood, and other policies." The company's website prominently features testimonials from customers touting Goosehead's helpful, understanding, and personable agents.

The Container Store, coming in at No. 153, is no stranger to accolades — or to its myriad fans. Organizing spaces and packaging gifts since 1978, the Coppell-based retailer is under the leadership of Satish Malhotra.

Southlake-based Sabre, clocking in at No. 181, is a travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile, and distribution systems for airlines and hotels throughout North America. It was founded in 1960, and Sean Menke is now at the helm.

According Inc., No. 184-Trintech "provides finance software solutions to help streamline high-volume transactions and reconciliations, manage journal entry processes, and ensure regulatory compliance." The Addison-based company was started in 1987 and is under the leadership of Teresa Mackintosh.

MB2 Dental, based in Carrollton, is, Inc. says, "a dental partnership organization that helps dentists maximize their talents and build wealth over the course of their careers." The No. 203-ranked company was started in 2007 and is led by Chris Steven Villanueva and Lindsey Byrnes.

Elsewhere in Texas

Austin-based dating app provider Bumble ranks first in Texas and 40th overall on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s 250 best-led midsize companies. Southern Methodist University alumna Whitney Wolfe Herd leads Bumble as founder and CEO.

In 2018, Herd told Business Insider that leaders should measure success based on the positive impact they have on the people they work with. Leaders, she says, are only as successful, happy, and efficient as the least successful, happy, and efficient members of the teams.

“Everybody who touches your company or brand — you should be so grateful that they are dedicating their time, their knowledge, and their skills to something you created,” Herd told Business Insider.

Austin companies grabbed nine spots on the list:

Bumble, No. 40

BigCommerce, No. 70

YETI, No. 91

Digital Turbine, No. 101

Open Lending, No. 137

Everly Health, No. 150

The Zebra, No. 170

Helias Construction, No. 177

Cirrus Logic, No. 180

Four companies from the Houston metro area also show up on the list: