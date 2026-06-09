Power surge
ERCOT braces for record-breaking power demand across Texas this summer
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages about 90 percent of the state’s power, is waving a warning flag: The ERCOT grid may set a new record for peak demand in summer 2026.
Based on expectations for a hotter summer this year than last year, ERCOT predicts power demand will hit a peak of more than 92.2 gigawatts this summer — enough power for roughly 18.4 million homes.
“Given the potential for extreme heat combined with significant load growth, ERCOT may surpass its current all-time summer peak,” the organization says in its 2026 summertime forecast.
Further taxing the ERCOT grid are power-hungry data centers and cryptocurrency-mining facilities.
Last year’s peak summer demand for ERCOT reached 83.7 megawatts on August 18, and all-time peak demand of 85.5 gigawatts was recorded on August 10, 2023.
Fortunately, ERCOT believes the grid is in good shape to withstand this summer’s heat: It found a 0.09 percent chance of a grid emergency in June and a 0.21 percent chance in July.
More generation of electricity from solar and wind is helping ERCOT meet stepped-up demand prompted by population growth, and the significant power needs of data centers and cryptocurrency-mining facilities.
About 27 million Texas customers depend on power from ERCOT’s grid.
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This story was first published on our sister site EnergyCapitalHTX.