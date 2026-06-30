Where to Work
24 Dallas companies declared best places to work by U.S. News
A new U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best employers has named 95 Texas companies among the best companies to work in the South, and more than half of them are based right here in Dallas-Fort Worth.
U.S. News' prestigious "2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For" ratings examine 3,900 public and privately owned companies across 14 industries to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit.
Each company is rated on a scale of 1-5 across six metrics: quality of pay and benefits; work-life balance and flexibility; job and company stability; physical and psychological comfort; belongingness and esteem; and career opportunities and professional development.
"Job seekers' definitions of 'best' evolve with their needs," said Carly Chase, vice president of Careers at U.S. News. "From new grads in the AI era and seasoned pros seeking a career change, to HR leaders researching organizational trends, the ratings are a central hub that highlights businesses that U.S. News found effectively support their staff."
The number of employers headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth that made the cut for 2026-2027 has skyrocketed over previous years. A total of 48 DFW-based public and private companies made the list this year, up from 16 companies in 2024 and 11 in 2025.
The highest concentration of top employers is located in Dallas (24), followed by Irving (13), and Plano (5). Three Fort Worth companies were featured in the rankings, and one each in Carrollton, Hurst, and Richardson.
A few familiar names North Texans will recognize include semiconductor company Texas Instruments, event services company Freeman, Dallas' own public transportation agency DART, utility corporation Atmos Energy, the American Heart Association, and Southwest Airlines.
Here are the remaining 18 best Dallas-based companies to work for:
- AMN Healthcare
- Ashford Hospitality Trust
- Comerica
- Veritex
- AECOM
- Resources Global Professionals (RGP)
- CBRE
- WorldWide Express
- Integrity
- Sammons Industrial
- Remington Hospitality
- Lincoln
- Smarter Technologies
- Highmark Residential
- Omni Hotels & Resorts
- The Beck Group
- Unishippers
- Stream
- Salem Media Group
- Vistra
- Kimberly-Clark
- Caterpillar
- Builders FirstSource
- Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)
- Fluor
- WebTPA
- Vizient
- Exeter Finance
- Consolidated Electrical Distributors
- NCH
- Gainwell
These are the 11 best companies to work for elsewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth:
- All My Sons Moving & Storage, Carrollton
- Farmer Brothers, Fort Worth
- 2020 Companies, Fort Worth
- Pier 1 Imports, Fort Worth
- Westdale Asset Management, Hurst
- Tyler Technologies, Plano
- Alkami, Plano
- Ryan, Plano
- Hilti, Plano
- Highland Homes, Plano
- Lennox, Richardson