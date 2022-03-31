Dallas star Linda Gray's $3 million SoCal ranch for sale rivals Ewings' Southfork

Dallas actress Linda Gray spent a lot of on-screen time at the iconic Southfork Ranch in North Texas. But you may not have known that Gray has lived for decades at her own ranch — a ranch that’s now on the market for nearly $3 million.

Gray — who portrayed Sue Ellen Ewing, the long-suffering, alcoholic wife of Larry Hagman’s conniving J.R. Ewing on the long-running nighttime soap opera Dallas — just put her Santa Clarita, California, ranch up for sale at an asking price of $2.995 million. Gray, 81, has lived there for nearly 50 years.

Named Oak Tree Ranch, the property is home to many centuries-old oak trees. It’s situated in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita, about 37 miles north of Los Angeles.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Gray and her late husband, art director and photographer Ed Thrasher, stumbled upon the ranch when they were helping friends from Tennessee look for a ranch to buy in Southern California. The couple ended up purchasing the property and dubbed it Oak Tree Ranch.

The ranch offers 4,800 square feet of living space, with a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms in the main house and guesthouse. The late modernist architect A. Quincy Jones designed the three-bedroom, midcentury modern main home.

Built in 1973, the gated three-acre equestrian estate features horse stables, a tack room and barn, a tennis court, a swimming pool with a spa, organic gardens, a koi pond, and a chicken coop. One of the highlights is the primary kitchen, designed by prominent Southern California architect Josh Schweitzer.

“In the many years she has lived in the home, Gray hasn’t missed a detail when it comes to adding day-to-day livability to the house,” TopTenRealEstateDeals.com says.

The listing agents for the property are Billy Rose, Natasha Sizlo, and Andea Korchek, all of The Agency.

Dallas, which aired on CBS from 1978 to 1991, was filmed at Southfork Ranch, located in the Collin County town of Parker. The wildly popular series spawned two movies and a 21st century TV reboot. Entrepreneur Rex Maughan, who died last year, bought Southfork in 1992.

“Tourists are still attracted to the nostalgia of Dallas,” says the ranch’s website, “and Southfork’s unique facilities have created an internationally respected conference and event center for meeting planners.”