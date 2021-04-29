We count 3 pastel vintage bathrooms in this '60s Dallas house for sale

Shoppers seeking a mid-century home in original condition have three reasons to like this newly listed home for sale in Dallas: Three vintage bathrooms, in pretty pastels, mostly untouched and in impeccable shape.

One is lime green, one is cornflower blue, and the third is peach.

All have original matching colored sinks, toilet paper holders, towel rods, and commodes, all perfect. Feast your eyes.

The house is at 2545 Beechmont Dr., near Peavy and Ferguson Road, almost but not quite to Casa View; the listing says somewhat charitably that it's near Dallas Arboretum and White Rock Lake.

It was built in 1962 and has 2,128 square feet, with four bedrooms and two-and-half bathrooms. That's a lot of space, which explains the $360,000 price for a house that, by conventional standards, would be dismissed as a house that "needs updating."

Or maybe the price just indicates that people are appreciating the value of original bathrooms. Let's say that's what it is.

It also has two stories, with an ungainly second story that looks like an addition, although a representative from the realtor says that is how the house was originally built. It's being sold by the original owner.

There are three living areas, including a family room with a wood-burning fireplace and period-era built-in shelves.

There are two dining areas: a formal dining room and an additional dining-in breakfast room.

The kitchen features loads of cabinets, a pantry, electric cooktop, and original wall oven, colored caramel.

The kitchen countertops are wood-grain linoleum, which will no doubt make many a buyer cringe. But they're in good condition and are surely superior to the dreary cliche that is granite. It's time to make wood-grain linoleum cool again.

It's also time to make white appliances cool again because the house comes fully loaded: white built-in microwave, white double kitchen sink, white dishwasher, and white side-by-side refrigerator. Everything white.

There's a two-car garage and a huge covered deck in the back with built-in seating.

There have been some updates made for the sale including paint, carpet, and something they call "new luxury vinyl plank" in the kitchen. But some of the rooms still have the original hardwoods, and they're in excellent shape.