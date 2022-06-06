Hoque Global plans massive mixed-use near UNT in southern Dallas

Dallas developer Hoque Global is plotting a large mixed-use community in southern Dallas, next to the campus of The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas), near the intersection of I-20 and Lancaster Road.

According to a release, the development, called University Hills, will comprise a 270-acre property with hundreds of urban homes, commercial buildings, a town center, and green spaces throughout. It'll be the first large-scale mixed-use community of its kind in southern Dallas.

Hoque has been acquiring undeveloped land while working with the city of Dallas and other stakeholders in the community, and has submitted a proposal for incentives and infrastructure to the Dallas City Council’s Economic Development Committee.

Hoque Global CEO Mike Hoque says in a statement that a large-scale, mixed-use development in this location will "re-write perceptions" of investing in and moving to Southern Dallas.

"We hope University Hills will be the first of many community-driven and neighborhood-building developments bringing much needed quality jobs and housing for the area to grow," Hoque says.

Hoque is focused on investing and developing in underserved communities, and the area is especially fertile since it's less than 20 minutes from downtown Dallas, making it one of the few on the periphery of downtown which has not seen this kind of development or growth.

At its full build-out, the project is planned to have

hundreds of single-family homes

1,500 residences in multifamily communities

1.5 million square feet of commercial space

more than 50 acres of open green space

The first phase alone is slated to have over 500 single-family homes, 250 multifamily units, and nearly 200,000 square feet of commercial space including office and retail.

With millions of square feet of industrial and warehouse space concentrated on the south side of I-20 and its proximity to UNT Dallas, there is demand for quality office space, life science facilities, and flex buildings from companies doing business in the southern sector as well as their suppliers, customers, and partners.

Important public sector investments have helped set the stage for this kind of project, including the DART Blue Line into southern Dallas. The University of North Texas at Dallas' campus has become an integral part of the local community, and the plan for University Hills calls for programming that complements the University’s offerings and responds to its needs that include quality housing and employment centers.

Hoque Global is a diversified company with properties in hospitality, event planning, technology, logistics, and transportation.