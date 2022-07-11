Opendoor makes it easy for the folks of Dallas-Fort Worth to buy and sell at the tap of a button, but with Opendoor Complete, it's even easier to buy and sell in one simple, single transaction.

This means one team to guide you through selling and buying, and one digital experience to track both transactions in one place.

Opendoor is a one-stop shop; a fast, easy and certain solution for eligible homes, unlocking equity for homeowners to purchase their next home.

The process for sellers goes like this: no stagings or showings, instead receiving a competitive cash offer and a closing in as little as two weeks.

When it comes to current homeowners, most consumers would consider selling their home through a real estate tech company, like Opendoor, according to Opendoor's 2022 report "The New Normal."

In fact, 42 percent of millennials say it is extremely likely they would do so.

The digitized real estate experience that became so popular during the pandemic is here to stay, too, with 73 percent of respondents saying they would consider buying a home with a real estate technology company, like Opendoor.

"I was ready to sell, but I wasn't sure how to navigate the process on my own," says Opendoor Dallas customer Andrea R. "I was incredibly relieved when I found Opendoor, as the team helped me every step of the way. I can't recommend selling to Opendoor highly enough, and I recommend the seamless, fully digital experience to all of my friends."

The large majority of those surveyed in the report — 82 percent of sellers on average — would prefer to use one company for all real estate transactions. After all, why make buying and selling more complicated than it needs to be?

Check out these five featured listings, on the market now in the Dallas area:

Visit Opendoor online or download the app to see what's available in your neighborhood, or to request a competitive offer today.