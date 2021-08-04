Massive new development will add 11,000 homes in well-to-do Dallas suburb

Celina is going to be under construction for a while. Work is set to start later this year on a 3,200-acre development that will supply more than 11,000 single-family homes and apartments to the fast-growing, affluent Dallas suburb.

Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group says the Legacy Hills project will be built near Legacy Drive and Celina Parkway. If three people lived in each planned residence, that would boost Celina’s population by about 33,000 — which by itself would eclipse the city’s current population.

According to a news release, Rex Glendenning, CEO of Austin-based REX Real Estate, brokered the land acquisition for Centurion American and its founder, Mehrdad Moayedi. Celina Mayor Sean Terry is vice president of Centurion American, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We’re planning for Legacy Hills to become the most sought-after address in Collin County,” Moayedi says in the release. “With an array of onsite amenities, a prime location, and ample open space, this development will be a true lifestyle experience for future residents.”

Highlights of Legacy Hills include:

7,000 single-family homes.

4,100 multifamily units.

100 acres of commercial development.

27-acre sports park.

Two 12-acre parcels for future Celina ISD schools.

Two seven-acre fire and police stations.

Network of walking trails with abundant amenities.

Seven amenity centers.

Championship golf course.

“Rarely does an opportunity to acquire a several-thousand-acre, master-planned mixed-use development with over four miles of frontage along the Dallas North Tollway and only 20 minutes away from Legacy Business Park present itself,” Glendenning says.

The single-family subdivisions will be developed by seven homebuilders: Ashton Woods, Beazer Homes, DR Horton, First Texas Homes, Lennar Homes, M/I Homes, and Mattamy Homes.

Each subdivision will feature an amenity center with a community swimming pool and playscape area.

Through May 31, fast-growing Celina issued 1,352 residential building permits this year, beating the much larger Frisco (1,283).

Projections show Celina’s population eventually will reach 378,000. The city estimates the current population at 28,000. With a population of a little over 209,000, Frisco is about 10 times bigger than Celina.

In January, a ranking from data provider HomeSnacks indicated Celina jumped 11 spots — from No. 14 to No. 3 — on the list of Texas’ wealthiest cities. Median household income in Celina sits at $124,375, according to HomeSnacks.