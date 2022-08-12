Exclusive peek inside Mediterranean landmark house for sale in East Dallas

An East Dallas-famous house near Casa Linda Plaza is on the market.

Located at 1425 N. Buckner Blvd., it's a landmark estate sitting on 4.18 acres in the heart of Casa Linda Estates that went on the market in April.

It's a grand old home built in 1925 or 1928, depending on who you ask, that's become a point of obsession for many East Dallas residents.

That strip of Buckner is home to many grand residences but none sits on four-plus acres nor boasts its distinctive Mediterranean architecture, with its pale tan brick exterior and domed clay Spanish tile roof, making it look a little like a castle, fortress, or something in between, including a fun turret that sits atop.

The home has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, one full kitchen, and one full kitchenette. That includes a separate bachelor quarters above the den. The yard behind the house goes forever and includes a massive barn.

The property is listed for $3.5 million, and that is as is, since the house definitely needs renovation. It belongs to Tricia Johnson, and was the home of her in-laws, who've since passed away.

"My husband and I were married in 1972, and they were living in the house at that time," Johnson says. "They worked in commercial real estate, but his mother was also a model for Neiman Marcus."

After her father-in-law passed away, they fenced off the house for his widow. "So many people passing by would pop in and ask if they could look inside, you'd be surprised," Johnson says.

Since the house has been listed, they've had a variety of offers, including one serious buyer from California, but most were offers they could not entertain.

"A wedding caterer wanted it, and someone else wanted it for a bed-and-breakfast, but it's not zoned for business," she says. "It has to be for a residence."

When they first approached a real estate agent, their biggest difficulty was finding adequate comps.

"Most of the properties in that area and across from White Rock Lake are two acres," Johnson says. "There's not another house with that acreage."

Tricia's daughters include well-known East Dallas residents Hilary Jirasek, Wendy, and Rachel, all of whom treasure the fond memories they had from visiting when they were young, such as ice cream parties and learning to dance in the formal living room with their grandmother to her fabulous record collection.

"And hanging out with everyone in the den while the adults would play poker," Jirasek says.