Who better to know about buying and selling in a neighborhood than those who live there? Malinda and David Arvesen "live and sell the Park Cities," raising their family in Caruth Hills. Malinda is even on the board of the Caruth Hills & Homeplace Neighborhood Association.

This neighborhood is where the pioneering William Barr Caruth family established its homestead in Dallas in 1848 — eventually the family owned 30,000 acres of land from downtown Dallas to Forest Lane.

"We love Caruth Hills," Malinda says. "David and I have lived here since 2006. We enjoy being so close to NorthPark Center with all its fine shopping and dining, as well as being minutes from the SMU campus and charming Snider Plaza."

Malinda, who has an MBA in finance from SMU, worked in sales and then escrow at a title company before forming the Arvesen Group with her husband, David. With a finance degree from Baylor University, David was a residential and commercial real estate appraisal manager for a major bank before joining his wife in real estate sales.

Their broad backgrounds in appraisal, finance, and sales provide additional expertise for their clients.

The Arvesens offered up a few of their personal favorites about life in Caruth Hills. Here's their guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Snider Plaza is brimming with mouthwatering options, including Penne Pomodoro and Amore for Italian food, Bubba's for the best fried chicken, Festive Kitchen for catering and parties, Half Shells Oyster Bar & Grill for seafood, and Bandito's Tex-Mex Cantina for terrific margaritas.

Where to play

You can visit the SMU campus for the George W. Bush Presidential Center or the acclaimed Spanish art collection at the Meadows Museum, or just to simply stroll the beautiful grounds. "David is an avid cyclist, and we both swim and work out on the SMU campus as master swimmers," says Malinda.

NorthPark Center is another destination, with more than 200 retailers and the Nasher family's world-renowned art on display. Enjoy upscale shopping, delicious dining, and movies at the AMC theater.

Located at 2900 Hanover St., Elena's Children's Park was inspired by the life of Mary Elena Franklin, a 3-year-old who died tragically in an automobile accident on August 2, 1997. Neighbors and local leaders joined friends of the Franklin family and other University Park residents to create a city park dedicated to all Park Cities families who have lost a child. More than 500 families, corporations, and foundations contributed to the creation of this park, making it a true community effort.

Where to live

"Caruth Hills is a nice mix of traditional and transitional homes at a variety of price points," says Malinda. "This makes our neighborhood both affordable and desirable."

Sited in both University Park and the City of Dallas, Caruth Hills is just minutes from downtown Dallas via Central Expressway or the Tollway.

"The neighborhood’s central location allows for easy, quick access to the Arts District, American Airlines Center, and virtually any part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area," says David.

"It's a wonderful, friendly neighborhood," Malinda reiterates. "We live across the street from the acclaimed Boone Elementary in Highland Park ISD, and every morning we love seeing the kids walk or bike to school. It's the best!"

Their recent sale in the Boone Elementary district was 2724 Daniel Ave. This distinctive residence's design was inspired by gracious living in the Coastal South (think Sea Island, Georgia). The home features a cedar-siding exterior, a charming white picket fence, maple floors, large covered porches, and a beautiful backyard with a pool.

"It was fun to market this home, and we quickly had multiple offers," says Malinda.

"Malinda and David stayed on top of all the details," says a recent client. "They did an excellent job communicating with us and all parties involved, including the buyer of the house, the seller of the house we purchased, our lender, and both title companies."

