To some, living close to a major airport and not being in the flight path feels like winning the lottery. But for Colleyville residents, that's just another perk of living in their neighborhood.

"Colleyville is just a beautiful and extraordinary place to live and call home," says Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agent Nancy Dennis. "It's suburban, yet it's close to fine dining, exemplary schools, and only 10 minutes to DFW International Airport."

This neighborhood is centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth, meaning you're also close to both cities' entertainment offerings, cultural amenities, and sporting events.

Dennis has been a resident of Colleyville for the past 26 years, and has spent the past two decades introducing people to the area's charms through real estate.

"The people of Colleyville are exceptionally nice," she says, "predominantly well-educated and professional business owners. It is one of the safest areas in the country to live."

Dennis offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Colleyville. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"Next Bistro has a very fine bar and local owners who use fresh, organic supplies for the restaurant," Dennis says. "The cuisine and selection are both extraordinarily good."

Dennis also mentions Stone House Restaurant for its wonderful outdoor dining and backyard-style lounge area, Ruggeri's Italiano Pescatore for its fine wine selection, Rio Mambo for classic Tex-Mex and terrific margaritas, The Londoner Pub for its hefty selection of beer and wine, and Gloria's Latin Cuisine for its patio dining and excellent bar.

"The Black Walnut Cafe is a favorite of many Colleyville residents," she adds.

Where to play

Texas Motor Speedway is less than 20 minutes away, and there are art museums, symphonies, operas, and cultural centers all around Colleyville.

Dennis also points out the area's numerous parks, which come with jogging and biking trails, as well as the Colleyville Nature Center with even more walking trails.

"There are eight spas in which to relax and rejuvenate, and numerous salons for hair, nail, and body treatments," she says. "Private and public golf courses are nearby, and there are professional facilities for baseball, football, basketball, hockey, and practically every type of sport."

Where to live

"Homes in Colleyville average between $900,000 to $1,400,000," Dennis says. "Styles vary from traditional to contemporary, French to Mediterranean. Colleyville is only six miles square, so the amount of land available to build on has become almost nonexistent."

Breaking it down by the numbers, Colleyville has two guarded and gated communities and 12 gated communities. There are only three communities with townhomes: Spring Garden, Oak Pointe Villas & Townhomes, and The Village at Colleyville.

Dennis points out that there are some lots available in a new development called Oak Alley, starting at $700,000 for a half-acre lot. "Homes there are being custom built and are priced at over $3,000,000," Dennis says.

There is a particularly memorable sale that Dennis recalls, that of 5308 Miramar Ln. It was owned by dear friends of Dennis' who passed away suddenly.

"It took months of estate work and details involving family and business, but I devoted all my time to this one sale because I was personally overwrought," she says. "It was one of significance to me because of the closeness and love I felt for the couple who owned it. Everything that I touched brought back fond memories of wonderful parties and good times with my very close friends."

But don't worry — there is a happy ending! Dennis says that "another lovely couple bought it, and they wanted to buy everything in the house, too."

