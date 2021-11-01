There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Both Maureen Steitle and Patti Winchester have lived in Collin County for more than three decades, and both have enjoyed a front row seat to the area’s rapid growth and change.

"Frisco has seen tremendous growth," Steitle says, "and is now a great location close to major highways, excellent schools, the convenience of shopping and entertainment, and affordability of housing."

In fact, many large corporations such as Keurig Dr Pepper, the Dallas Cowboys, and PGA are moving their headquarters here so their employees can enjoy a great quality of life.

"Frisco is a go-to place for families, with its many master-planned communities and all their amenities," Winchester says. "It's got a vibrant feel."

Winchester and Steitle offered up a few of their personal favorites about life in Frisco. Here's their guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Locals and visitors alike enjoy shopping and dining at The Star in Frisco, where the Dallas Cowboys train, but if you’re looking for original Frisco fare, the pair recommends Randy's Steakhouse on Main Street, the oldest family-owned restaurant in town.

"Craving Italian?" Steitle asks. "Eddie's Napolis is the place for you, complete with live entertainment — be ready to join the fun and sing along!"

Enjoy a glass of wine and light bites fireside at Eight11, or head to La Hacienda Ranch for authentic Tex-Mex — it's also where the frozen margarita machine was invented.

Where to play

"Frisco has sports, and lots of them," Winchester says. "It's home to several teams including FC Dallas, the Texas Legends, and the Frisco RoughRiders, as well as the corporate headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Stars. You can also explore the Rail District to see the magic of Frisco’s historic downtown area."

"With the PGA headquarters coming soon, ground has broken on two championship courses that will set the bar for golf resorts throughout the U.S.," says Steitle.

Where to live

"As urban growth spreads north, neighborhoods with community amenities are a 'want' with buyers," Winchester says. "Frisco is home to several popular developments, including Stonebriar, a favorite among golfers as it is home to the famed Stonebriar Country Club; Starwood, with its miles of walking trails; Chapel Creek for both estates and patio homes; The Trails, another family-friendly golf community; and Newman Village, with its community center and variety of living options."

"Frisco saw the birth of media rooms and large game rooms in homes," Steitle says. "You can find traditional, older, treed neighborhoods like Stonebriar and Starwood, and if you’re looking for a more modern feel, you might look to The Hills of Kingswood or Newman Village."

A recent sale of the duo's and a favorite "house crush" of theirs, 5094 Oak Knoll Ln., is a stunning example in Starwood. A Steve Roberts custom home, it has expansive, open-concept living spaces, wide-plank hardwoods, and beamed ceilings.

Recently remodeled with every detail considered, the home also features a chef's kitchen with Brazilian quartzite counters and a large center island. The primary suite offers lovely views and has a well-appointed spa bath and dual closets.

Maureen Steitle and Patti Winchester work and play in Frisco. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email winchestersteitle@briggsfreeman.com, or call 972-333-4996 and 972-322-5010.